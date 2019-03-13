  • Trending
Communities

Ellen Page called out Chris Pratt for his homophobic church, and his response proves her point.

by Kimberly Dinaro

March 13, 2019 at 18:50
via Gage Skidmore / Flickr and Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Her recent interview on “The Late Show,” where she calls out the problematic leadership in America has been watched over fifteen million times.

In the interview, she says, “the vice president of America wishes that I didn’t have the love with my wife. He wanted to ban that in Indiana, he believes in conversion therapy, he has hurt LGBTQ people so badly as the governor of Indiana.”

And people were there for her:

So when Chris Pratt was also interviewed by Stephen Colbert on “The Late Show,” Page didn’t approve of the subject matter. Pratt discussed his “spiritual side,” as he is a member of the Zoe Church in Los Angeles.

The church doesn’t allow gay people to participate in leadership roles and believes homosexuality to be a sin. This belief, they clarify, doesn’t mean that gay people aren’t welcome at their church, it just means that their love lives have to be … forgiven? Confessed? Sounds like a real roundabout way of being homophobic.

Chris was quick to defend his church and called out Page by quoting her directly in his Instagram stories. In a post far too long for a story, Pratt said his church welcomes everyone. Letting someone inside a building while believing their life is a sin isn’t welcoming, it’s just adjusting your hatred.

via Instagram

For clarity:

It has recently been suggested that i belong to a church which “hates a certain group of people” and is “infamously anti-LGBTQ.” Nothing could be further from the truth. I go to a church that opens their doors to absolutely everyone.

Despite what the Bible says about my divorce my church community was there for me every step of the way, never judging, just gracefully accompanying me on my walk.

They helped me tremendously offering love and support. It is what I have seen them do for others on countless occasions regardless of sexual orientation, race, or gender.

My faith is important to me but no church defines me or my life, and I am not a spokesman for any church of any group of people. My values define who I am.

We need less hate in this world, not more. I am a man who believes that everyone is entitled to love who they want free from the judgment of their fellow man.

People were quick to notice that comparing divorce to homosexuality is peak straight white male privilege.

Keep fighting the fight, Ellen. You’re doing great.

