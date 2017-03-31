  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Former Staffer Offers To Narc On Donald Trump In Exchange For Immunity
    by Stacey Leasca
  4. 4 4
    Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why 
    by Stacey Leasca
  7. 7 7
    90-Year-Old World War II Vet Comes Out As Transgender 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have
    by Penn Collins
  9. 9 9
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
The Planet

Energy Department Just Banned This Common Term Because That’s Where We’re At Now

by Kate Ryan

March 31, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link
Image via Flickr

Is it 2017 or 1984? Two months into Trump’s presidency, we’re already asking ourselves that very question. According to Politico, an Energy Department administrator advised staff members to avoid the terms climate changeemissions reduction, and Paris Agreement in all forms of written communication. It was this past Tuesday that Department of Energy employees reportedly learned of the ban in a more formal setting, after casually avoiding climate-related language following Trump’s inauguration. That same day, Trump repealed the majority of former President Barack Obama’s environmental regulations via a slew of executive orders.

Beyond setting a horrifying precedent, removing climate change from governmental communication presents several technical challenges. For starters, employees at the Office of International Climate and Clean Energy might be wondering what to call their place of work (in addition to worrying about the state of their jobs). In reference to this problem, Sierra Club climate policy director Liz Perera said in a statement, “What exactly is this office supposed to call itself now? The International C****** office? Ignoring the climate crisis will not make it go away, will not create jobs in the booming clean energy economy, and will not make our country great.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, DOE staff members told Politico that senior officials advised them not to use climate-related language as it would cause Energy Secretary Rick Perry a “visceral reaction” and would potentially offend White House advisers. In response to these claims of a severe lack of professionalism, DOE spokeswoman Lindsey Geisler said, “No words or phrases have been banned for this office or anyone in the department.” Still, with climate change deniers filling top White House positions, it’s not hard to imagine restrictions of speech have been suggested, if not formally enforced.

On a state level, such bans have been enforced with little backlash. Consider the handful of times Republican Governor Rick Scott allegedly pushed for climate-related language bans in Florida, a state whose very existence hangs in the balance because of rising sea levels. Banning words may seem innocuous—or even childish—at first, but denying reality has already put us in serious danger. It shouldn’t require our coastal communities drowning for us to realize the power of language. 

Recently on GOOD
Sports

Football Fans Vote To Not Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player

Greg Hardy’s history of domestic violence kept him out of a job by Jeremy Repanich
Money

Should You Be Required To Take A Financial Literacy Course?

Two experts lay out the pros and cons by Vivienne Woodward
Communities

Former Staffer Offers To Narc On Donald Trump In Exchange For Immunity

Karma by Stacey Leasca
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Energy Department Just Banned This Common Term Because That’s Where We’re At Now
Recent
Here’s Why The Cheapest Time To Travel Comes Down To One Specific Day 2 days ago Money Lessons From My Parents—Who Learned The Hard Way 2 days ago 11 Oddly Satisfying Food Instagrams You Need To Follow 2 days ago President Trump Rescinds The Fair Pay And Safe Workplaces Order 2 days ago Hundreds Of Kids Are Falling Into Comas In Sweden And Nobody Knows Why  2 days ago ‘Recreating History’ Shows Actors Moving Step For Step Alongside Their Real-Life Counterparts 2 days ago NBA Commissioner Says Expect A Female Head Coach 'Sooner Rather Than Later’ 2 days ago Don’t Freak Out About Trump’s Climate Executive Order Just Yet 2 days ago The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have 2 days ago Smuggling Suitcases Full Of Fish For That Taste Of Home 2 days ago Merriam-Webster’s Subversive Objectivity 2 days ago Fox News Under Intense Pressure To Fire Bill O’Reilly After Racist Comments 3 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers