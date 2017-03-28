  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    President Trump Just Hit An All-Time Low
    by Stacey Leasca
  2. 2 2
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Random Act Of Sport: Students Sink A No-Look Shot Behind Their Professor’s Back
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    A Teenager Let NASA Know They Were Making An Error In Collecting Space Station Data
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Comedian Turns His Roommate’s Mess Into A Passive-Aggressive Art Gallery
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    This New Anti-Trump Tech Is The Most Genius Thing Of 2017 
    by Kate Ryan
  9. 9 9
    3 Things The President Said In His ‘TIME’ Interview That Should Concern Every American 
    by Kate Ryan
Lifestyle

This Diabolical Alarm Clock Puts You Through Hell So You Don’t Sleep In

by Penn Collins

March 28, 2017 at 16:55
Copy Link

As smartphones have become prevalent, the traditional bedside alarm clock appears to be going the way of the dinosaurs, with one survey (from way back in 2012) reporting that 90% of people ages 18-30 use the alarm on their phones to wake up. 

Many bemoan the fact that one more relic of a simpler existence is falling prey to our phone obsessions, but one smartphone app engages with its user in a way no alarm clock ever could. It’s called, appropriately enough, I Can’t Wake Up, and it’s for people who can’t muster the willpower or clarity of mind to do the right thing and rise from bed when their alarm goes off. 

At its most innocuous, I Can’t Wake Up functions just like your built-in iPhone or Android app does. But if you weren’t looking for any extra functionality, you wouldn’t go straying from the stock phone alarm, now would you? I Can’t Wake Up’s value is as a device that doesn’t take “snooze” for an answer. 

When I was in high school my dad, knowing I’d been out late the night before, he would enter my room at the ungodly hour of 9 AM, turn off my ceiling fan, open my shades, and move the glass of water from my nightstand to the other side of the room. It was somewhat tough, unwelcome love, but it got the job done. As adults, we don’t have parents to prod us out of bed, but I Can’t Wake Up is an amazingly competent surrogate for an unsympathetic parent. 

When the app’s alarm goes off, you can be subjected to an array of increasingly difficult challenges (you set the difficulty, thank God). Only upon your successful completion will your alarm stop ringing. At that point, screw it, you’re up, right? Which is all part of the utility of this evil little app. 

As noted in this Lifehacker review of the product, the alarm starts gently, and you go to work on a puzzle. But if you slack off and fail to keep up with the puzzle, the alarm gets louder, your life becomes terrible, and there’s no escape because the thing won’t shut off. 

Here’s a video taking the review showing a seemingly incomprehensible puzzle required to turn the alarm off: 

The variety of puzzles includes iterations as simple as “touch this button, then this one, then that one, etc.” and as complex as memory games of various scales, the more difficult of which ensure you’ve cannibalized 90% of your day’s brainpower before brushing your teeth. 

Here’s are photos of the app’s tests to ensure you’re really, for sure going to get out of bed: 

You can set it to ask you in five minutes if you’re REALLY awake, even when you completed their Saw-like games. If you don’t respond, the alarm kicks in again. With a new puzzle. 

Maybe you can just reboot your phone, right? Nope. There’s a setting that checks for “active” alarms upon reboot, so when your phone starts back up, so too does your alarm. 

But those measures all come in a distant second to the barcode feature. When the alarm goes off, the only way to silence it is to scan a previously-uploaded barcode with your phone. It could be a shampoo bottle, the back of a box of Cream of Wheat, last August’s issue of Cat Fancy...whatever. 

If you can sleep through this thing...see a doctor. It might not make you any happier in the morning, but if you have a clinical compulsion to hit the snooze button...there’s an app for that. An evil, merciless app. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Man Who Famously Predicted Trump's Victory Now Says World’s ‘Biggest Problem’ Was Just Solved

“It was inviting violence, political instability, and worse” by Eric Pfeiffer
Food

5 Creatives Mixing Food And Art In Delicious Ways

From Fukishima vegetable soup to a faux Chanel bagel bag—our favorite food-art projects of the past few years by Maxwell Williams
Trump

Over 100,000 People Signed A Petition To Move The First Lady To Washington 

She costs New York City over $146,000 a day  by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This Diabolical Alarm Clock Puts You Through Hell So You Don’t Sleep In
Recent
Brent Burns: Why I Fight For Military Families 6 days ago The ‘Trump Troubadour’ Now Regrets His Vote 6 days ago Students Are Getting A Radically Different View Of The World With Updated Maps 6 days ago Preacher Believes Gays Can Be Made Straight By Eating A Special Cake 6 days ago When You're The Only Undocumented One In The Family 6 days ago Kentucky Governor Signs Anti-LGBT Discrimination Bill  6 days ago This Startling Graph Shows Just How Quickly An Opioid Prescription Leads To Long-Term Use 6 days ago Four Women Drop Domestic Abuse Charges, Fearing Immigration Agents At Courthouse 6 days ago A NASA Engineer Invented A Brilliant Moving Dart Board That Makes Every Toss A Bull’s-Eye 6 days ago Dear Celebrities, Poverty Is Not A Fashion Accessory  6 days ago Hyperloop, The 760 Mph Tube Transport Platform, Just Revealed What Its Capsules Will Look Like 6 days ago Here’s What It Takes To Make It As A Financially Successful Podcaster 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers