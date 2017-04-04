  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A Catholic School Banned A Lesbian Couple From Prom And Their Suggested Alternative Has People Furious
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe 
    by Stacey Leasca
  3. 3 3
    ‘Get Out’ Got Everything Right About Racism. Here’s What They Nailed About Hypnotism, Too
    by Kate Ryan
  4. 4 4
    Cards Against Humanity Creator Has Perfect Revenge Plot Against Congress
    by Stacey Leasca
  5. 5 5
    Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    This Diabolical Alarm Clock Puts You Through Hell So You Don’t Sleep In
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    The Question That Simply And Swiftly Points Out The Gender Bias We Don't Even Realize We Have
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Mike Pence Refuses To Dine With Women Other Than His Wife, And That’s A Huge Problem
    by Stacey Leasca
  9. 9 9
    One Simple Photo Reveals Just How Much Teachers Are Willing To Spend On Their Students
    by Penn Collins
Culture

Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News

by Penn Collins

April 4, 2017 at 11:20
Copy Link

Just twelve months ago, “fake news” would have sounded like the type of phrase a toddler would make up to avoid blame or discipline. But since the candidacy and election of Donald Trump, the term has emerged as a constant criticism by politicians and citizens on both sides of the aisle, predominately on social media, where stories are shared often because they align with philosophies, even if content is erroneous. 

Facebook was seen by many as complicit in the rise of fake news, doing little to curb the mass sharing and buy-in from unscrupulous publications that are more interested in clicks than actual journalism. But now, realizing that the epidemic ultimately undermines the site’s value to its users, Facebook has announced it’s heading up the New Integrity Initiative to keep fake news off the social media site. 

Steps have been taken and announcements have been made in the past, as the video below shows, but this initiative seems to be the most cohesive and permanent strategy put in place thus far. 

The tech juggernaut is teaming up with the likes of web browser Mozilla, Craig Newmark of Craigslist, and several nonprofits and universities to address the problem of misleading or outright false news in the age of social media. The face of the effort is Campbell Brown, who was recently brought on by Facebook to head partnerships such as this one. Tasked with the daunting proposition of cleansing the internet of fake news, Brown said in a new blog post

We’re excited to announce we are helping to found and fund the News Integrity Initiative, a diverse new network of partners who will work together to focus on news literacy. The initiative will address the problems of misinformation, disinformation, and the opportunities the internet provides to inform the public conversation in new ways."

While there’s little doubt that the focus here is on managing the fake news crisis that continues—real or imagined—in the media and on Facebook specifically, the hopes of those involved is that the New Integrity Initiative doesn't just eliminate the bad, but also improves the way real, honest journalism is both reported and shared on social media. To that end, journalism professor at CUNY, Jeff Jarvis, shared his goals for the future

"My greatest hope is that this Initiative will provide the opportunity to work with Facebook and other platforms on reimagining news, on supporting innovation, on sharing data to study the public conversation, and on supporting news literacy broadly defined."

As it stands now, Facebook is the biggest platform for sharing news and information that the world has ever seen, so ridding it of something as subjective as “fake” journalism won’t happen overnight and will require the diligence of its users as well, but with $14 million invested in this program, it’s clear that the company’s taking it seriously, even if damage has been done. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Another City Calls For A Trump Impeachment Probe 

At least four cities have started similar efforts by Stacey Leasca
Communities

Twitter User Claims There's No ‘Christian Version’ Of ISIS, Then Gets Shot Down Immediately

The response from a Muslim lawyer also states that it’s humans—not religion—behind these atrocities by Penn Collins
The Planet

These 5 Animals Are Making Monumental Comebacks

The recent discovery of a creature once believed to be extinct is huge by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Facebook Announces A Costly New Effort To Fight The Spread Of Fake News
Recent
These 5 Animals Are Making Monumental Comebacks about 7 hours ago What’s Your Family’s Money Story? about 7 hours ago Record Number Of Americans Are Renouncing Their Citizenship, And It's Not Because Of Trump about 7 hours ago How A Recent Subway Fare Hike Inspired Spontaneous Philanthropy about 16 hours ago Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online about 18 hours ago Women Are Having An Important Conversation About Abuse Under #MaybeHeDoesntHitYou about 19 hours ago A Photograph Showing Michelle Obama With Her Hair Natural Has Caused Internet Explosion about 21 hours ago Trump Just Donated First Presidential Paycheck To His Least Favorite Government Agency about 21 hours ago Italian Lawmakers Draft Legislation That Grants ‘Menstrual Leave’ To Women  about 21 hours ago Even In Defeat, UConn's Effect On Women's Sports Endures about 22 hours ago Gold Medalist Dana Vollmer Will Swim In Her Next Competition While Six Months Pregnant about 23 hours ago John McCain Issues A Stern Warning For Donald Trump 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers