  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Comedic genius Bill Bailey shows how the U.S. national anthem played in a minor key makes it sound Russian.
    by Eric Pfeiffer, Gabriel Reilich
  3. 3 3
    This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 
    by GOOD Staff
  4. 4 4
    Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes.
    by Jamie Lutz
  5. 5 5
    Dad’s 5-year-old daughter's hilarious answers to his questions have the internet screaming.
    by Jessie Dean Altman
  6. 6 6
    Here's what happened to the beauty blogger 20,000 people tried to shut down.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  8. 8 8
    A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman.
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence.
    by Heidi Lux
Communities

This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison.

by Tod Perry

February 12, 2019 at 16:00
Copy Link
via Tony Webster / Flickr

America proudly calls itself the “land of the free,” but at the same time it locks up a greater percentage of its citizens than any other nation on Earth. Currently, 2.3 million Americans are incarcerated.

Ninety-five percent of those incarcerated will eventually be released, 49% will be rearrested within eight years, 32% will be convicted, and 25% re-incarcerated.

Many people return to prison after being released because they have a hard time finding work or a place to live because of their criminal records. They often have a difficult time fitting back in with their friends and families. 

While others reoffend because their mental health issues or behavioral issues were never addressed while incarcerated. 

The high recidivism rate has a disastrous effects on the convicted, their families and communities. It’s also expensive. The average cost to house a prisoner for a year is around $30,000. 

via California Department of Corrections / Wikimedia Commons

There is one tried and true way to lower the chances of an incarcerated person returning to prison and that’s family communication. According to Prison legal News, “Studies have consistently found that prisoners who maintain close contact with their family members while incarcerated have better post-release outcomes and lower recidivism rates.”

A 2011 study by the Minnesota Department of Corrections examined recidivism rates for 16,420 ex-prisoners over a five-year period and found that incarcerated people who received visitation from outside guests fared much better on the outside than those who received no visitors. 

“Any visit reduced the risk of recidivism by 13% for felony reconvictions and 25% for technical violation revocations, which reflects the fact that visitation generally had a greater impact on revocations,” the study said. “The findings further showed that more frequent and recent visits were associated with a decreased risk of recidivism.”

via vickens_dan / Flickr

For those that can’t visit their loved ones, companies like JPay are using the internet to provide video visitations, email correspondence, and money transfers, so people can provide as much support as possible to their loved ones while they’re away.

For Valentine’s Day, JPay has created a unique way for people to connect with incarcerated family members or loved ones through eCards. For around 30 cents a piece, family members can send greetings to their loved ones to show them they’re still in their hearts while they’re away.

Unfortunately, the U.S. prison system can’t be relied on to rehabilitate the incarcerated; however, inmates and their families can work together to help incarcerated people have the best chance of success after release. 

Share image by Tont Webster / Flickr

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls. 

“We wouldn’t be here at all if it wasn’t for Steven and his dream.” by Heidi Lux
Communities

This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment. 

It’s time to get more comfortable.  by GOOD Staff
Communities

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes.

Even Conservatives will agree with this.   by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison.
Recent
This company is making Valentine’s Day eCards for people in prison. about 21 hours ago A confused dude on Twitter tried to explain the female anatomy to a gynecologist. Who is also a woman. about 24 hours ago Everyone is applauding this woman's Facebook rant about H&M's ridiculous sizes. 1 day ago This is the Republican who shamelessly kicked out two Parkland shooting victim parents from a congressional hearing on gun violence. 2 days ago Someone figured out what that handle on car ceilings is for and Twitter is freaking out. 2 days ago Recently-deceased mom becoming a celebrity after her kids' publish stunningly clever obituary.  2 days ago Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler just opened a home for abused and neglected girls.  2 days ago This new line of women’s sleepwear is all about sexual empowerment.  5 days ago Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez exposes how Washington is corrupt to the core in 5 incredible minutes. 5 days ago Artist Hassan Hajjaj creates portraits to support LA’s Skid Row. 6 days ago This couple set the perfect ‘trap’ to help a stranger in need.  6 days ago Donald Trump made a lot of horrifying claims about ‘late-term abortion.’ They aren’t true.  7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers