  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    The New York Times found Trump’s tax information. He lost more money than almost any individual American.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  3. 3 3
    Artist reveals the hidden side of long-term relationships in 15 perfect illustrations. 
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4. 4 4
    No more styrofoam: Igloo is releasing a $10 biodegradable cooler.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    An unmarried teacher respected her Catholic school’s beliefs. They responded by firing her for getting pregnant.
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    This NYPD officer is going viral after refusing to use lethal force as he fights off attackers.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    An experiment for people who don't understand depression.
    by John Anson
  9. 9 9
    Hero YouTuber Gains Unprecedented Access to Scam Call Center and Protects Their Potential Victims.
    by Gabriel Reilich
Communities

Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him. 

by Tod Perry

May 9, 2019 at 12:40
Copy Link
via Kallie Plagge / Twitter

The gaming world is not a safe place for women. A British study found that more than half of female gamers have experienced verbal abuse, 40% have received obscene messages, and 10% have been threatened with rape while playing online.

Female game reviewers are prime targets for male harassment as well. “I don’t know any women in the industry who haven’t experienced [harassment],” Kallie Plagge, a reviewer at GameStop.com told The Daily Beast.“It varies by how outspoken you are on Twitter, for  example, but I think we all get demoralizing comments, whether it’s about our appearance or about the things we say.”

Recently, Plagge published a review of a new video game called Days Gone that she gave a score of five out of ten. In her critique, she noted that the lead character Deacon was “selfish, and it’s simply boring that the game is uncritical of him.” 

Her lukewarm review of the game resulted in a backlash on social media. Plagge received over two dozen Facebook messages and countless tweets. Most of them were from men who complained that she was prejudiced “SJW.”

(SJW stands for social justice warrior and is a pejorative term used against activist progressives.)

“It was very clear [from] very early on that it had nothing to do with the content of our review,” Plagge said. “It was very much just that guys wanted to find an excuse to say sexist things to women.”

One harasser sent Plagge a disgusting message and she found the perfect way to get him back.

via Kallie Plagge / Twitter

Plagge did a quick Facebook search and found the harasser’s mother and shared a screenshot of his disgusting message. 

via Kallie Plagge / Twitter
via Kallie Plagge / Twitter

“Hello! You don’t know who I am, but your son does,” Plagge wrote to the woman via Facebook. “I thought you might want to know the kinds of messages he sends to women he doesn’t agree with. He sent me this because I wrote a review of a video game.”

“I am so sorry,” the man’s mother replied. “He is 37 years old and I am so going after him. He definitely has problems. I will straighten him out!!!”

Dude is 37 years old and does this shit. Way to make a mother proud. 

Plagge’s revenge had to feel sweet, but it just shows the amount of work that’s to be done before women can feel they can participate in the gaming world without being harassed. But at least there’s one guy out there who’s going to think twice before sending any more disturbing messages to women online. 

 

Share image via Kallie Plagge / Twitter.

 

Recently on GOOD
Culture

Hero YouTuber Gains Unprecedented Access to Scam Call Center and Protects Their Potential Victims.

Some heroes don’t wear capes. by Gabriel Reilich
Communities

Please read this before you post another RIP on social media.

Grieving in the technology age is uncharted territory. by Taya Dunn Johnson
The Planet

No more styrofoam: Igloo is releasing a $10 biodegradable cooler.

What’s ‘cooler’ than this? by Eric Pfeiffer
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him. 
Recent
Female gamer gets perfect revenge on sexist troll by telling his mommy on him.  about 1 hour ago Angry customer leaves escape room 1-star review, owner replies with 'electrifying' response. about 5 hours ago Actual Nazis, carrying actual nazi flags, interrupt Holocaust Memorial Event – and no one is talking about it. about 21 hours ago Instead of graduating just three days from now, Kendrick Castillo died saving his fellow classmates in Colorado. 1 day ago The New York Times found Trump’s tax information. He lost more money than almost any individual American. 2 days ago Georgia passed an abortion bill so extreme it may lead to a national ban.  2 days ago Hero YouTuber Gains Unprecedented Access to Scam Call Center and Protects Their Potential Victims. 2 days ago Please read this before you post another RIP on social media. 2 days ago No more styrofoam: Igloo is releasing a $10 biodegradable cooler. 3 days ago Teaching hope during the 2020 campaign season. 3 days ago In 1938, Nazis demanded to know if ‘The Hobbit’ author was Jewish. He responded with a high-class burn.  3 days ago How your employer uses perks like wellness programs, phones and free food to control your life 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers