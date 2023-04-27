Man gets hilariously shamed by his mom after sexist Facebook post
A friendly reminder that your parents are always on Facebook.
The old litmus test of, “Would you say that in front of your mother?" was unintentionally put into action recently with hilarious results.
A few weeks ago, a guy decided to share a profoundly stupid meme from the Facebook page of Meninist which tries to mansplain all of the horrible gates a man must pass through to win the favor of a woman.
Laws of Attraction.
Image from Facebook.Sadly, the meme this guy posted truly has gone viral, being shared nearly 9,000 times and generating more than 6,000 likes.
But one disapproving internet denizen definitely had something to share was the guy's mom.
In a series of escalating posts on his Facebook wall, the unnamed first lady in his life went off, promising to not only start a one-on-one conversation with her son but to hold this shameful moment over his head forever. “I've screen shot this for our further viewing pleasure and future learning tool."
Mom is angry.
Image from Facebook.
Wedding day challenges.
Image from Facebook.
Doctor called.
Image from Facebook.
With Mother's Day on the horizon, here's hoping this guy learned his lesson and took to heart some easy to follow tips on not being a horrible person from the woman who brought him into this world.
This article originally appeared on 09.23.17