  1. 1 1
    Chrissy Teigen Found A Clever Way Around Instagram's Nudity Policy
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Mexico City Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player For Global Artists
    by William Savinar
  3. 3 3
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Jimmy Kimmel Wonders Why Melania Trump Follows Barack Obama On Twitter
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    6 Insane Conspiracy Theories That Actually Turned Out To Be True
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Male Engineering Student Pens Letter Explaining Why Female Classmates Aren’t His Equals
    by Craig Carilli
  9. 9 9
    How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today   
    by Wendy Gilmartin
Lifestyle

Researchers Discovered Something Firstborns Will Totally Brag About To Their Younger Siblings

by Tod Perry

February 13, 2018 at 15:25
Copy Link
Image via ABC Television/Wikimedia Commons.

THE GOOD NEWS:

Younger siblings may have more fun, but the oldest kid is probably smarter.

 

Siblings sometimes fight over which kid was treated more leniently by their parents. The firstborn often complains about being forced to eat sugar-free cereal and having an earlier curfew, while the youngest brags about eating Froot Loops and staying out late.

A new study shows that parents treat their children differently based on birth order, and firstborns get the benefit. Research out of the University of Edinburgh in Scotland found that firstborn children have superior thinking skills to their younger siblings because they receive more mental stimulation from their parents.

The study involved nearly 5,000 children from pre-birth to age 14 and the participants were evaluated every two years. The data reveals that the firstborn children had higher IQs than their younger siblings and the discrepancy became evident as early as age 1. 

The researchers also discovered that parents change their parenting behavior with each subsequent child. Younger children are involved in fewer stimulating activities with parents, such as reading, playing a musical instrument, or crafts. 

“Our results suggest that broad shifts in parental behavior are a plausible explanation for the observed birth order differences in education and labor market outcomes,” said Ana Nuevo-Chiquero, of Edinburgh University’s School of Economics.

While firstborns may complain that their younger siblings got away with more, now they can brag about getting more attention — and maybe being smarter.



Design

Mexico City Is Quickly Becoming A Major Player For Global Artists

Material Art Fair was a massive art event in Mexico’s capital, featuring dozens of galleries from 33 cities in 18 countries. by William Savinar
Innovation

This Texting Service Can Save Lives 

Crisis Text Line has taken help and intervention way beyond the telephone. And they’ve got the data to prove it. by James Poulos
Sports

Will The Olympics' Green Makeover Have Lasting Effects?

Rising global temperatures may make cities too warm to host the Winter Games in the future. by Warren Mabee
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Researchers Discovered Something Firstborns Will Totally Brag About To Their Younger Siblings
