The First Meteor Shower Of The Year Will Be Hitting The Skies Tonight

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
Retired Boxing Star Opens About His Post-Career Battle With Depression “You can take on the world in the ring but this problem called depression, you can't take it on.”
See Tesla’s ‘Autopilot’ In Action As The Car Predicts A Crash, Then Brakes To Avoid It The video shows cars are now basing decisions on things we can’t even see.
Wendy’s Scorches Twitter Troll In Magnificent Clap Back He was burned so badly he deleted his account
Trump Incorrectly Scolds General Motors On Twitter GM quickly put out a statement to correct him.
When Memes Are Therapy How memes are healing for women, people of color and queers
Governor Cuomo And Bernie Sanders Unveil A Plan To Make College Free For New Yokers It could start as early as this fall.
Live Well. Do Good.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.