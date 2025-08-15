Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

"Westside Story portrayed violence that actually demonstrates innovative solutions."

mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting

Angry man and happy dancer.

Image via Canva - Photos by Xebeche and pixelshot
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 15, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Sometimes anger comes on like an unavoidable force of nature. The need and desire to respond aggressively can be a challenging feeling to navigate. Studies into the human experience and how to best handle our emotions has led to some startling if not absolutely unexpected solutions. In fact, there are many tested and proven ways to readjust and find a healthy disposition. These five, however, might feel a bit weird.

That first instinct to lash out with some frothy venom usually does not lead to the desired outcomes. Even if we get the benefit of forcing the resolution we want, perhaps afterward you just feel emotionally exhausted and a little bit sad.

mood repair, naming your anger, thought reframing, mood boosters, mindful habits, impulse control Woman screams into the phone.Image via Canva - Photo by Dean Drobot

These are five odd but science-backed options for how to best deal with unbearable rage:

Name your anger

This winner of a concept should intrigue the more sarcastically inclined individual. Giving the feeling of your emotion a literal name out loud has remarkable benefits. An example is talking about the experience in third person, 'Here comes angry Bubba to cause problems." In a 2011 study published by the National Library of Medicine they wrote, "Putting feelings into words can be an effective way to manage unwanted emotions and the distress associated with aversive events." The process is called "affect labeling." You're literally giving an emotional feeling the words necessary to describe it.

By naming your anger with a quippy character name like, 'Mrs. Angry Angelou," you can pull the emotion out of yourself and reframe toward a more relaxed and positive disposition. The study goes on to say the process diminishes the negative aspects of the experience and will move you toward a more pleasant place.

Chomp on some gum

gum, gum chewing, mood reset, self-soothing, mastication, somatic calming, anger release, chomping gum Chewing on gum.Image via Canva - Photo by pixelshot

If you're feeling particularly angry, grab a piece or two of gum. If you didn't know, studies on chewing gum have been going on for over 80 years. According to a 2016 study published in the National Library of Medicine, there has been extensive research into how chewing gum can lead to stress reduction. The rhythmic pressure in your mouth helps alleviate the stress felt through your body. The study ultimately found that "... the benefits of long term chewing on stress reduction suggests that it may be a simple, cost effective method of reducing stress and improving quality of life and well being."

Dance and move your body

dancing, Napoleon Dynamite, great movies, funny, humorous, positive affect, dance moves, aggressive dancingNapoleon Dynamite dance sequence.

Giphy

If you're experiencing a lot of aggressive energy, dancing is a great way to let that steam off. The concept is emotional regulation through movement. A 2024 study posted in Science Direct found that dance movement therapy (DMT) not only promoted mood regulation, but also suggested strong influences on overall well-being. The article stated, "The embodiment of emotions through movement provides a medium for expression and encourages self-awareness and introspection. The proprioceptive feedback loop established through movement fosters a heightened sense of emotional awareness, enabling individuals to recognize better, process, and regulate their emotions." Basically, dance yourself back to a better and more manageable perspective.

Rage Cleaning

Rick and Morty, rage cleaning, negative emotions, self-groom, mental health, poor physical, solution Rick and Morty media1.giphy.com

Being angry and stressing out has been scientifically shown to contribute to poor physical and mental health. If you find yourself particularly upset about something, your solution may hide behind a good scrub brush. A 2022 study on cleaning posted in the National Library of Medicine found cleaning (and even simulated cleaning) alleviated residual anxiety from stress-inducing situations. The research was inspired from watching animals self-groom and the calming effect it has upon them. The aggressive nature of scrubbing helps expend energy and calm the person afflicted with the negative emotion.

Curse in a foreign language

foreign words, bilingual, regulation, immediate relief, profanity, secondary language, curse words Lalochezia is a noun meaning the emotional relief gained from using abusive or profane language. media1.giphy.com

This action is a two-part winner. The first win is that screaming a profanity can bring immediate relief. In April 2025, an article published in Time reported on a study that found curse words help you tolerate higher levels of pain and also regulate your emotions better. Even more interesting, however, was a 2021 study conducted on bilingual individuals published in the National Library of Medicine. It found cursing in the secondary language caused less emotional reaction in the body. The results sugges energy can be dissipated from the body while expressing the emotion through the foreign language.

Dealing with stressful situations that make us angry is unfortunately more common than most of us would like to admit. Integrating these fun and different ways to help ease the pain and turn back the tides of emotional stress can help us all create less wreckage and live more enjoyable lives.

psychological studiesweird solutionsunbearable rageangerdancingcursingchewing gumaggressive cleaninghumorousrage cleaninglalocheziaemotionsresidual anxietystressemotional intelligence

The Latest

mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting
Life hacks

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

shakespeare, shakespeare plays, pronunciation, english language, theater
Culture

Linguists found clues in Shakespeare's plays to find out what they originally sounded like

saltwater crocodile, ocean travel, tidal currents, surfing, migration, apex predator, swimmers
Science

Scientists reveal saltwater crocodile migrated thousands of miles by learning how to surf

Marley Jaxx, Steve Larsen, wedding for charity, $1,000, wedding, wedding fundraiser, philanthropic, charity
Culture

Couple takes heat for selling $1,000 tickets to their wedding. Here's why it's great.

More For You

teasing, playful, silly, parental teasing, humor, fun, intelligence, quick minds

Mom teasing her son by trying to steal his ice cream.

Image via Canva - Photo by RgStudio

Playfully teasing your kids might be the secret to raising smarter, happier people

It's fun to have a good laugh. Maybe, selfishly it's even better when at the expense of someone else. But, it is definitely a rare gem after all the work a parent puts into raising a child, when a silly dig is particularly hilarious. Playful teasing has been shown to raise the intelligence and over all happiness of kids.

Teasing involves the delicate balance of aggression and lighthearted goofiness. Coming on too strong or harsh, it can easily cross the line into bullying. There must be a playfulness, and what themes and topics chosen for the game of it are very important.

Keep ReadingShow less
apology, amends, restitution, relationships, repentance, forgiveness, spiritual balance, moral repair

Couple talk while sitting on a bench.

Image via Canva - Photo by Mizuno K

I started making amends instead of apologizing and it unlocked a life-changing confidence

Sometimes it feels like we live in a world lacking accountability. Too often the best course correction a person offers is some half-hearted apology that somehow leaves you feeling at fault. "I'm sorry you were offended." Or maybe, "I didn't know that would hurt your feelings." I'm not above the behavior. Most of my life, if I wasn't avoiding a problem, I was scooting the edges with my own careful, "My bad." A little over ten years ago I started practicing making amends for my wrongs instead of just an apology. And it changed my life.

What's the difference between an apology and making an amends?

So what's the difference between an apology and an amends? Dictionary.com describes an apology as, "a written or spoken expression of one's regret, remorse, or sorrow having insulted, failed, injured, or wronged another." This is a traditional 'I'm sorry' apology.

Keep ReadingShow less
private seller, online marketplace, peer-to-peer sales, buyer beware, resale scams, verified seller, fraudulent listings

Facebook on phone and used tires.

Wikimedia commons 2.0 Generic License (Image cropped and grey fill top.) and Photo from Canva by Latino Life

Man who bought tires from Facebook Marketplace shares warning to people looking for deals

With everything getting rather expensive these days, it's not surprising when someone jumps on a seemingly great bargain. A young man named Wyatt posted in a recent TikTok video, that he found himself a sweet deal on the Facebook Marketplace. The seller had some tires that he claimed still had about 70% tread left. When Wyatt went to purchase them, they looked good. He spent around $500 and took them to Discount Tire to get them balanced. Unfortunately, the tires were bad and unusable. Wyatt ended up spending additional money to get a brand new set of tires anyway.

As it turns out this isn't that unique of an experience. There are absolutely great deals to be had on Facebook Marketplace and similar sites. Sadly, experiences like Wyatt are more common than you might think. AARP, a non profit that advocates for people over 50, reported that from July to September in 2023, Facebook removed 827 million fake Facebook accounts.

Keep ReadingShow less
soap, hands, dishes, laundry, washing techniques, explainer, life hacks

Dishes, laundry, and washing hands glamour shot.

Image via Canva - Photos by Elnur, dorioconnell, and V&M STUDIO

Avoid these soapy mistakes - simple guidelines for washing hands, dishes, and laundry

How many times have you actually been told and shown the proper way to do something that's basic and practical for every day life? The most memorable "how to moment" I can literally think of, learning to tie my shoes at four-years-old. Most of us go through life just winging it and following the herd. But, there is actually some good information available when it comes to using soap.

Maybe you've been told it's all the same. Lather it. Spread it. Rinse it. Problems solved. But the simple truth, what kind of soap and how much you should be using really matters. More importantly, what are you using the soap for?

Keep ReadingShow less
dying, family, mental health, grief, mortality, love, good byes

Daughter visits her mother in hospice.

Image via Canva - Photo by KatarzynaBialasiewicz

4 meaningful things to do when someone is dying and you don't know how to respond

This is a really difficult conversation and it doesn't have to be. Western civilization has dropped the ball when it comes to talking about death. We spend the majority of our lives completely failing to acknowledge this process until it slams us in the heart and face.

We're all heading to this exact spot, trudging down a path with our loved ones. Most of us have lost at least one person that broke our hearts and, odds are, it's a lot more than that. Repression and denial are favorites for many of us navigating this challenge, but it's not the healthiest choice. For those avoiding a family member or close friend that's not going to be with us much longer, here are some suggestions for a more powerful and wonderful experience.

Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Dunn, psychologist, Phd, happiness, charity, depression, service, helping others

Elizabeth Dunn on her Ted Talk

Image from YouTube video.

Elizabeth Dunn shares why all giving doesn't make people happy. But one kind always works.

What's better than being depressed? How about being happy. For most of us, living is a constant mix of ups and downs. The older we get and the more experiences we have in navigating the trials of life, hopefully finding a routine of positive habits can help us manage our moods better.

One of the most productive tools for feeling good is service. Yes, having a big chunk of money or great things occurring are super positive influences for a moment. But showing up for friends, family, and strangers boosts are inner morale like no other. Surprisingly, how we do that has a dramatic affect on it working.

Keep ReadingShow less
celebrity, Jennifer Aniston, sleep tips, 7-9 hours sleep, good night's sleep, recovery, sleep patterns, dreams, sleep cycles

Jennifer Aniston and a comfortable looking bed.

Photo from "The Morning Show" Jennifer Aniston and via Canva by anytka.

Jennifer Aniston swears by these 4 tips for a good night's sleep and science agrees

Many people are suffering the ill effects of poor sleep habits. A Gallup poll in 2024 found that only 42% of the people surveyed felt that they got enough rest. On average about 27% of us are not getting the nightly requirements for healthy sleep.

Jennifer Aniston, an actor known for many roles including the iconic show Friends, has been forthcoming with her own difficulties in finding a good night's sleep. With the stresses of random hours for a filming schedule, travel, meals, and unfamiliar places for rest, it's no wonder the entertainer could have sleep difficulties.

Keep ReadingShow less
Party skills, strangers, events, social skills, confidence, self esteem, interpersonal skills

Group of people talking.

Image via Canva

People are empowering introverts by sharing their favorite 'small talk' topics

Not everyone has been gifted the gene that allows them to spark up conversations with complete strangers. They stand in front of a group of new people and it seems like they've known everyone and been besties forever. Perhaps you've always had this skill or learned to attain it over time, navigating each unique social settings with ease.

Many people find the surface level conversation very challenging. It can send a wave of anxiety so uncomfortable that some might avoid these situations all together. There is a simple art that exists which allows chat to come incredibly easy. Utilizing the suggestions below even the most gifted gabber can affirm or possibly improve upon this special skill.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025