Airline backtracks after outrage for refusing to pay for working musician's broken guitar

For touring musicians, hauling around your prized gear—whether that’s on a swanky tour bus or a sweltering van—can be incredibly stressful. For one, there’s always a chance someone could swipe your stuff: In a 2022 poll of 1,000 musicians, Allianz Musical Insurance found that 24 percent had experienced the sting of a stolen instrument, with many feeling "seriously emotionally impacted by the loss."

Another potential source of anxiety: flying with your guitar. In a social media post, rock artist Emily Wolfe stirred up some conversation around this topic, claiming that her instrument was broken during a Southwest Airlines flight to Las Vegas. The story initially appeared to have a bummer ending, but after her account made the rounds online—and stirred up some support from others in the music industry—the situation took a happier turn.

But let’s go back to the beginning. Alongside photos of the wrecked guitar (her own White Wolfe Epiphone Sheraton signature model), Wolfe wrote on Instagram, "I followed every guideline for traveling with an instrument: hard-shell flight case, checked in properly, fragile stickers, and paid the new bag fees. When I opened the case, the headstock was completely broken off." She filed a report at the airport, offering photos, proof of the guitar’s value, and estimates for a repair. Ultimately, though, she was told "they are not responsible for anything inside the case and that instruments are considered 'fragile items.'"

Wolfe argued against that logic: “If airlines can damage professional-grade instruments, charge us extra to check them, and then refuse to take responsibility, it puts every traveling musician at risk.” She also called out Southwest directly, suggesting they could "set a better example by doing the right thing" and covering the repair costs. The account circulated around guitar sites and drew thousands of reactions on social media, including many from other musicians. Dashboard Confessional labeled the situation "the effing worst," and Mark Agnesi, director of brand experience for Gibson Guitars, called on the airline to "do better." Meanwhile, guitarist Pete Thorn noted that he also wound up with a "broken headstock" on his guitar during a Southwest flight.

While Wolfe wasn’t sure if she’d get a response, she was touched by "all the support and shares" she received from people online. "[H]opefully they’ll do the right thing," she wrote in a follow-up, "and this will be a small step in creating better experiences for their customers, especially musicians who travel for work." Days later, she posted a victory: Southwest had decided to cover the repair costs.

"They’re gonna pay for the damages, which is exciting, and I don’t think it would have happened if all of you hadn’t shared my post," Wolfe said in a video. "It may just look like an instrument on the outside, but it’s someone's livelihood. It’s someone’s identity. It’s someone’s voice. To open up the case and it be broken, it’s heartbreaking…Literally every person who shared this post, thank you, because I think it may actually help move the needle in making sure that airlines protect our gear as musicians."

It’s unclear whether Southwest Airlines covered Wolfe’s damages because of her specific case or if this move signals some kind of wider policy change. (GOOD reached out to Southwest with a request for comment but didn’t hear back by publication time.) Regardless, there’s one fewer musician out there grieving an instrument, and that’s worth celebrating.