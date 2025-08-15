Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Airline backtracks after outrage for refusing to pay for working musician's broken guitar

They did the right thing.

guitar, airlines, emily wolfe, flying with an instrument, musicians

Emily Wolfe says an airline initially refused to pay for a guitar broken during a flight. But the story took a happy turn.

Photo credit: Brittany.durdin via Wikimedia Commons, cropped, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International / Emily Wolfe Facebook
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedAug 15, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

For touring musicians, hauling around your prized gear—whether that’s on a swanky tour bus or a sweltering van—can be incredibly stressful. For one, there’s always a chance someone could swipe your stuff: In a 2022 poll of 1,000 musicians, Allianz Musical Insurance found that 24 percent had experienced the sting of a stolen instrument, with many feeling "seriously emotionally impacted by the loss."

Another potential source of anxiety: flying with your guitar. In a social media post, rock artist Emily Wolfe stirred up some conversation around this topic, claiming that her instrument was broken during a Southwest Airlines flight to Las Vegas. The story initially appeared to have a bummer ending, but after her account made the rounds online—and stirred up some support from others in the music industry—the situation took a happier turn.

But let’s go back to the beginning. Alongside photos of the wrecked guitar (her own White Wolfe Epiphone Sheraton signature model), Wolfe wrote on Instagram, "I followed every guideline for traveling with an instrument: hard-shell flight case, checked in properly, fragile stickers, and paid the new bag fees. When I opened the case, the headstock was completely broken off." She filed a report at the airport, offering photos, proof of the guitar’s value, and estimates for a repair. Ultimately, though, she was told "they are not responsible for anything inside the case and that instruments are considered 'fragile items.'"

Wolfe argued against that logic: “If airlines can damage professional-grade instruments, charge us extra to check them, and then refuse to take responsibility, it puts every traveling musician at risk.” She also called out Southwest directly, suggesting they could "set a better example by doing the right thing" and covering the repair costs. The account circulated around guitar sites and drew thousands of reactions on social media, including many from other musicians. Dashboard Confessional labeled the situation "the effing worst," and Mark Agnesi, director of brand experience for Gibson Guitars, called on the airline to "do better." Meanwhile, guitarist Pete Thorn noted that he also wound up with a "broken headstock" on his guitar during a Southwest flight.

While Wolfe wasn’t sure if she’d get a response, she was touched by "all the support and shares" she received from people online. "[H]opefully they’ll do the right thing," she wrote in a follow-up, "and this will be a small step in creating better experiences for their customers, especially musicians who travel for work." Days later, she posted a victory: Southwest had decided to cover the repair costs.

"They’re gonna pay for the damages, which is exciting, and I don’t think it would have happened if all of you hadn’t shared my post," Wolfe said in a video. "It may just look like an instrument on the outside, but it’s someone's livelihood. It’s someone’s identity. It’s someone’s voice. To open up the case and it be broken, it’s heartbreaking…Literally every person who shared this post, thank you, because I think it may actually help move the needle in making sure that airlines protect our gear as musicians."

It’s unclear whether Southwest Airlines covered Wolfe’s damages because of her specific case or if this move signals some kind of wider policy change. (GOOD reached out to Southwest with a request for comment but didn’t hear back by publication time.) Regardless, there’s one fewer musician out there grieving an instrument, and that’s worth celebrating.

gibson guitarssocial mediasouthwest airlinestouring musicianstraveling musicianair travelmusiciansguitarinstrumentsmusic

The Latest

guitar, airlines, emily wolfe, flying with an instrument, musicians
Culture

Airline backtracks after outrage for refusing to pay for working musician's broken guitar

movies, directors, films, film openings, movie credits
Culture

These 3 movies have the most brilliant opening-title sequences, according to critics

mood regulation, psychological studies, weird solutions, anger control, anxiety, anger, affect labeling, venting
Life hacks

Psychological studies offer 5 weird solutions for dealing with a moment of unbearable rage

shakespeare, shakespeare plays, pronunciation, english language, theater
Culture

Linguists found clues in Shakespeare's plays to find out what they originally sounded like

More For You

Marley Jaxx, Steve Larsen, wedding for charity, $1,000, wedding, wedding fundraiser, philanthropic, charity

Wedding couple and a wad of money.

Image via Canva - Photos by Higher Vibration and HeatherPaque

Couple takes heat for selling $1,000 tickets to their wedding. Here's why it's great.

You are cordially invited to attend the wedding of Marley Jaxx and Steve Larsen. Please pay $1,000 if you'd like to attend.

I have yet to receive a wedding invitation that looks anything like this, but those invited to the Jaxx and Larsen wedding actually received something similar to it.

Keep ReadingShow less
dance, attraction, science of attraction, psychology, relationships, dating, body language, dance moves, dating tips

Young people dancing at a club.

Canva

Science has identified the specific dance moves that attract the opposite sex

There are multiple reasons why we find certain people attractive. It's usually a mishmash of personality, physical features, and how they make us feel when we're around them. But on a deeper level, most of these reasons can be linked to evolution. Many of the traits we find attractive are indicators of health, virility, fertility, social status, intelligence, and social competence.

Dance is a way humans have attempted to attract one another since the dawn of time. Two landmark studies have shown that heterosexual men and women have distinct preferences in the type of dancing they find attractive. Their findings can help us determine whether we should be strutting our stuff on the dance floor or taking our chances striking up some conversation at the bar.

Keep ReadingShow less
premature baby miracle, skin to skin contact, kangaroo care, newborn survival story, mother’s touch miracle, baby revival story, neonatal care, premature twins, parenting inspiration, birth miracles

An emotional mother holds her newborn

Canva

Her baby was pronounced dead. What happened when she held him stunned everyone.

Life rarely gives us the storybook moment where darkness turns to triumph—but it does happen. Kate and David Ogg had such a moment. The Australian couple welcomed premature twins into the world on March 25, 2010, but their joy quickly turned to heartbreak when doctors told them that their baby boy, Jamie, hadn’t survived. What happened next would become a story of love, resilience, and the extraordinary power of a mother’s touch.

Kate and David had been ecstatic to learn they were expecting twins, but their excitement was overshadowed when the babies arrived prematurely at just 27 weeks. Doctors worked tirelessly to save them, but after 20 minutes of efforts, Jamie was pronounced dead. Devastated, the medical team placed his tiny body on Kate’s chest so she could say her goodbyes.

Keep ReadingShow less
accent bias, history, southerners, southern accent, British, YouTube, regional accent

English queen and southern belle.

Image via Canva - Photo by Nejron and JayBoivin

Cool video shows why the southern accent is 'far from ignorant'

Communication is the glue that holds relationships and communities together. It enables cooperation, progress, culture, and connection. Language is essentially the basis for all our shared ideas. It allows us to pass on knowledge, record our history, and perpetuate cultural anchors like dialect. The Southern dialects, for example, have a rich tradition. Often mocked as a sign of ignorance or slowness, many people don't recognize that modern Southern dialects harken back to the beginnings of this country.

A YouTube video titled A Quick Lesson on Southern Linguistics explains the history of Southern accents and where they originated. The narrator, Judy Whitney-Davis, is a tour guide at a former plantation, Houmas House, in New Orleans, Louisiana. She also works as a voice-over actress and singer, where she showcases her remarkable ability to highlight the sound and expression of different speech patterns. In the video, she slowly connects the well-known Southern tone to its originating British and even French inflection.

Keep ReadingShow less
seth macfarlane, hope, tv, film, anti-hero

Seth MacFarlane had interesting ideas about why TV and film have grown gradually darker.

via Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic

Seth MacFarlane perfectly explains why there aren't any hopeful characters in TV and film anymore

For many cultural critics, we entered a "golden age" of television around 1999 as The Sopranos ushered in a wave of thought-provoking, high-production prestige dramas—each seemingly influencing each other in an artful feedback loop. The classics kept coming over the next two decades: Six Feet Under, The Wire, Deadwood, Lost, Mad Men, Game of Thrones, Breaking Bad, the list goes on. That rise in quality seemed to dovetail with the ascension of "anti-heroes"—magnetic yet deeply flawed protagonists like Tony Soprano, Don Draper, and Walter White.

But has this type of character become too prevalent? Has TV—and even cinema—become too bleak? Seth MacFarlane, best known for creating the goofy and long-running animated series Family Guy, definitely thinks so. In an interview on Ted Danson’s podcast Where Everybody Knows Your Name, the writer-director talked about this perceived lack of hopeful content—and why it’s so important to have some regular heroes around for tonal balance.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zealandia, geology, lost continent, science, Earth science, history, exploration, Abel Tasman, oceanography, New Zealand

A misty mountain range.

via Canva

Earth's missing continent was found 375 years after it was first spotted by sailors

Earth is impressively enigmatic, with many undiscovered territories and terrains still awaiting discovery. Although geologists have scanned nearly every corner of the Earth, the possibility of hidden continents remains. In 2017, a team of geologists made a marvelous discovery in the Southern Continent, dubbing it "the eighth continent of the world."

Interestingly, this new continent, called Zealandia, was not secluded but quite conspicuous. A detailed study was published in the journal Tectonics.

Keep ReadingShow less
UPS driving strategy, avoid left turns, UPS fuel savings, safe driving tips, driving efficiency, route optimization, UPS delivery methods, traffic safety tips, fuel efficiency driving, left turn dangers

A UPS truck parked in the street

Wikimedia Commons

UPS drivers avoid left turns, and you could benefit from the same trick

Driving comes with its own set of rules—some official, others unspoken. For UPS drivers, one key guideline is to avoid left turns. According to The Conversation, UPS drivers follow a calculated route instead of taking shortcuts or making left turns for a very intentional reason.

The primary reason for this practice is safety: on most U.S. roads, left turns require crossing oncoming traffic, making them riskier and more disruptive. By prioritizing right turns, UPS drivers help reduce delays and minimize accidents.

Keep ReadingShow less
HOA dispute, homeowner revenge, unauthorized tree trimming, mulberry tree lights, petty revenge story, HOA conflict, neighborhood drama, property boundaries, Christmas lights prank, Reddit HOA stories

A person looks up at a brightly-lit mulberry tree.

via Canva

HOA regrets trimming homeowner’s mulberry tree after dazzling revenge display

Living next to a homeowners’ association (HOA) can be convenient—but it can also lead to unexpected friction when those associations reach beyond their bounds. One Reddit user, u/Educational_Dust_932, shared a classic case of HOA overreach that sparked a creative and hilarious response.

The poster explained the layout of their home: “My house is the first house in the neighborhood behind mine. I am on the corner. The street on the side of my home is the HOA neighborhood, but my front yard is on a different street that isn't part of the HOA.”

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025