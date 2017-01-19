  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Research Shows That People Who Use Profanity Are More Honest Than Those Who Don’t 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster
    by Andre Grant
  3. 3 3
    Alanis Morissette And James Corden Sing An Updated Version of ‘Ironic’ 
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Republican Politician Gropes Staffer Saying ‘I No Longer Have To Be Politically Correct’
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Lady Liberty Coin Will Feature The Face Of A Black Woman For First Time
    by Leo Shvedsky
  6. 6 6
    Political Science Professor Calls Out The Republicans Lack Of Courage In The Face Of Trump
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Two Computers Just Had The Most Bizarre Conversation
    by Leo Shvedsky
  8. 8 8
    Summer Zervos Files Defamation Suit Against President-Elect Donald Trump 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Here's What Happened When Sweden Tried To Implement A 6-Hour Workday
    by Penn Collins
Communities

How To Participate In The Inauguration Protests No Matter Where You Are

by Kate Ryan

January 19, 2017 at 11:00
Copy Link
Image via Getty

Maybe it has something to do with the president-elect failing to fork over his tax returns. Or maybe it has to do with our incoming president openly bragging about sexually assaulting women. Perhaps it has everything to do with electors choosing to confirm this man’s win, despite him losing the popular vote by 3 million votes. Whatever the case, Donald Trump would be foolish to expect his presidential inauguration to go as smoothly as other presidents’ have in the past. This weekend will be about resisting the incoming administration’s regressive policies.

While there’s incredible enthusiasm for the Women’s March On Washington and its sister marches, don’t rely on mainstream media to devote proportional coverage to protests, considering major networks largely ignored the demonstrations that took place during George W. Bush’s swearing-in. Instead, look to Facebook and Twitter for live streams of the Women’s March and ANSWER Coalition’s inauguration day protest. You can also keep an eye on GOOD’s Facebook page for live coverage of the Women’s March in Los Angeles. And don’t worry about boosting the inauguration’s ratings by watching it on TV. As Snopes recently pointed out, unless you’re part of a “Nielsen household,” no one cares what you watch (statistically speaking).

Now that you’ve got your viewing party squared away, here’s how you can get involved.

Find a protest near you

Most of us don’t live near D.C. or have the means to travel there to protest. Luckily, there are more than 600 sister marches going down on January 21, so we can march with our neighbors in lieu of shuttling to the nation’s capital. It’s worth noting, too, that every U.S. state will host a march as well as every continent in the world. The global spread of this movement proves the world’s desire for women’s empowerment and radical change. Who wouldn’t want to join that party?

Head here to find a march near you.

Use hashtags—shamelessly

Sure, plenty of people dismiss hashtags as a type of armchair activism. While tweeting a firestorm of hashtags may not mean much if that’s all you do, hashtags can be a valuable way to connect like-minded people and bring attention to valid issues. So light up your feed with hashtags like #WomensMarch, #WhyIMarch, #NotMyPresident, and #InaugurateTheResistance—especially if you’re documenting your participation at a march. Trolls don’t feel self-conscious about using social media for evil, so why should you feel strange about using it for good?

Let your yard do the talking

Image via Planting Peace

Not a fan of crowds or the equally crowded internet? Make a sign showing your support for human rights and stick it on your front lawn—or your window for all you high-rise homebodies.

Donate, donate, donate

It seems too easy and feels like not enough, but trust the organizations that need it most when they say your contributions mean everything. Here’s a list of deserving groups to get you started: NAACP, Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN)National Network of Abortion FundsBlack Girls Code, Sierra ClubAmerican Civil Liberties Union, Southern Poverty Law CenterNational Women's Law CenterNARAL Pro-Choice America, Planned ParenthoodGirls Write Now, the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence—and the list goes on and on.

Make a pussyhat

Whether you wear one at a march, make one for a fellow marcher, or take a selfie wearing one, pink pussyhats signify support for women’s empowerment. Lucky for you, we made a tutorial that pussyhat vigilantes of all skill levels can follow. 

Run for office

This one requires getting off the couch, but it’s definitely worth the effort. We can’t expect women and minorities to receive equal treatment when not enough of them are in positions of power, so why can’t that leader be you? Don’t worry about going it alone; Emily’s List provides all the tools needed to run and succeed in government positions. Alternatively, you can also nominate a badass woman to run, because helping someone recognize her power is just as important as recognizing it in yourself. That’s the best form of resistance there is. 

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.

5

  • Eugene Hutz on Dada
  • Solange
  • DAWN
  • The Tank
Recently on GOOD
Communities

The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster

Protest art for the Trump administration by Andre Grant
Culture

There's A Big Gay Dance Party Planned At Mike Pence’s House, And Everyone’s Invited

They’re bringing the fight for equality and decency to his (literal) front yard.  by Penn Collins
Culture

Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like

Is history repeating itself?  by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Compelling new evidence claims your baby's gender is decided months before you ever become pregnant.… https://t.co/UwzfyPuOpU
How To Participate In The Inauguration Protests No Matter Where You Are
Recent
The Instagram Account ‘genderless-nipples’ Has The Social Media Censors Stumped 14 minutes ago How To Participate In The Inauguration Protests No Matter Where You Are about 1 hour ago This Guy Convinced Conservative Media His Fake Protestor Company Was Real about 1 hour ago Every Parent Can Relate To This Hilarious Mom Sneaking Out Of Her Sleeping Baby’s Room about 1 hour ago Watch Rick Perry’s Confirmation Hearing Live  about 3 hours ago See This Baseball Legend’s Genuinely Emotional Reaction The Moment He Finds Out He Made The Hall Of Fame about 16 hours ago A Mother’s Blood Pressure Could Be Tied To The Baby’s Gender, According To A New Study about 21 hours ago The Artist Considered To Be Responsible For Obama's Popularity Just Came Out With A Powerful AntiTrump Poster about 21 hours ago There's A Big Gay Dance Party Planned At Mike Pence’s House, And Everyone’s Invited about 21 hours ago Heartbreaking PSA Shows What A Muslim Registry Would Really Look Like about 23 hours ago A 13-Year-Old Girl Has Invented A Bandage That Will Help Wounds Heal Faster 1 day ago This Wild Acrobatic Activity Is Now Officially Considered A Sport 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers