  1
    KoreanBilly Explains The Differences Between American And British Accents
    by Tod Perry
  2
    Dad Tracks His Son’s First Words In Spreadsheets, Revealing Kids’ Astronomical Learning Curves
    by Penn Collins
  3
    New BBC Parody Videos Are The Internet We Need Right Now
    by Raleigh Van Ness
  4
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
  5
    Aunt Stirs Up Controversy After Posting Photo of Herself Breastfeeding Sister’s Baby
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  6
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  7
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  8
    See How All Pixar Movies Are Changed For International Audiences
    by Penn Collins
  9
    See How A Simple Cardboard Box Can Save A Baby’s Life
    by Raleigh Van Ness
This Year’s Gay Pride Parade Will Be Drastically Different 

by Kate Ryan

March 13, 2017 at 13:40
Image via Wikipedia

For years, gay pride parades have had the spirit of political protests. Unabashedly dressed up in glitter, tutus, and feathers, members of the LGBTQ community resist heteronormative policies every year simply by showing up and enjoying themselves. This June, however, Christopher Street West, the nonprofit that organizes LA Pride, will work with the LGBT Resist March to take a more active political stance.

While there will still be parties and performances for loyal attendees, this year, organizers will replace the standard float-filled parade with a protest march to address Trump’s blatantly anti-LGBTQ stance. Considering Trump removed bathroom protections for trans students in February and is a big fan of denying basic human rights to queer people via “religious freedom” orders, this transition from parade to protest should be obvious. On another more practical side, long-term construction in West Hollywood Park will subtract 70 percent of the space LA Pride typically occupies, meaning organizers will have a tougher time finding space for musical acts.

All things considered, it makes sense that pride attendees might be more interested in protesting than partying. “Given the current political climate where divisiveness and discrimination continue to be part of mainstream dialogue,” organizers write on the event’s website, “CSW is determined to make the LA Pride brand a unifying force for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies across all of Los Angeles.” In addition to the June 11 protest, LA Pride organizers launched several local initiatives, including a community advisory committee and monthly volunteer opportunities, to keep the activist energy going year-round.  

Given that roughly 750,000 people showed up at the Women’s March in LA this January, we can safely expect Angelenos to make a similarly huge impact come pride weekend. 

Trump

Kellyanne Conway Suggests Obama May Have Spied On Trump Through His Microwave

Always redefining the hot take by Tod Perry
Culture

Where Is ‘Rural America’ Anyway? 

The recent presidential election reminds us that, though rural America may be ignored, it continues to influence the nation’s future by Kenneth Johnson
Sports

Seahawks Star Donates All Of His Endorsement Money To Help Rebuild Minority Communities

The money will create urban gardens, social programs, and initiatives directly affecting women of color by Penn Collins
