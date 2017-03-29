Recently, a BBC 3 presenter and camera crew took to city streets to ask people a simple question regarding a father, a son, and a surgeon. The people responding didn’t realize that they were subjects in a social experiment, but many of the candid answers to the question posed revealed just how pervasive gender bias is among even good-intentioned people.

The subjects, of varying ethnicities, ages, and genders, all fell prey to the pitfalls of the question asked.

A video summary of the encounters was posted to the network’s Facebook page to reveal just how systematic gender bias is among people from all walks of life.

As you can see, the answer to the question posed in the title screen “Do You Have a Gender Bias?” is a resounding “yes” among many people who came to the realization just as we did. Strangely, it seems that the subjects who overthink the answer to the question are even more likely to be biased than those who give out a quick and direct answer.

While the results of this segment may be disheartening, in order to address a problem, you first need to be aware that one exists.