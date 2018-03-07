  • Trending
George W. Bush Thinks Trump Makes Him Look ‘Pretty Good’

by Tod Perry

March 7, 2018
Copy Link
President George W. Bush falls off a Segway. Photo by John Mottern/Getty Images.

In the nine years since he left office, the George W. Bush presidency hasn’t been regarded very favorably. A recent survey of bipartisan scholars ranks him at 30 out of the 44 men who’ve held the office.

And when he left office, the public wasn’t too happy with him either. Bush’s final approval rating was at a staggeringly low — around 27%. At the time, common sense dictated that Bush would go down as one of the worst presidents of all time. 

These days, however, all common sense has disappeared. In its place is President Donald Trump, who has accomplished the once unimaginable achievement of making Bush seem like a pretty darn good leader — and Bush knows it. 

Although he prefers to remain quiet about his political opinions in retirement, a contributing editor for The National Journal reports that Bush is fond of saying how Trump, “Sorta makes me look pretty good, doesn’t it?”

But should it? Sure, the Trump presidency has already ratcheted up the national debt, empowered racists, and drastically decreased America’s moral standing in the world. But does mean we should forgive Bush for such things like invading Iraq under false pretenses, botching the response to Hurricane Katrina, or leading us into the worse economy since the Great Depression? 

Either way, Trump appears to be on the road to joining some of the worst presidents in U.S. history, but he still has a long way to go before making Bush “look pretty good.” 

 

Share image by Tannen Maury-Pool/Getty Images. 

 

