Recently on GOOD
Managers reveal why the 15 reasons new employees quit on the first day. Sometimes the job just isn’t what you expect it to be.
Dude responds to his own ‘Wanted’ post on Facebook and starts a bro-mance with the local PD. His responses read like a bizarre Tinder hook-up.
After reading this tweet thread, you will never watch ‘Home Alone’ the same way again. Can we talk about the McAllister’s house for a second?
The not-so-nice history of the word ‘nice.’ Does being “nice,” on some level, involve acting dumb?
Bridezilla enforces ugly $1,000 dress code based on weight. That's not even the worst part. This may be the most insane bridezilla story ever told.
Woman goes viral after sharing delivery guy's insanely creepy texts and company's terrible response. It inspired more women to hsare their stories of being harassed by delivery guys.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy