  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Neuroscience Learns What Buddhism Has Known for Ages: There Is No Constant Self
    by Aimee Kuvadia
  2. 2 2
    President-Elect Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’ At Press Conference
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    This Cruise Line Will Pay You To Quit Your Job And Instagram Your Vacation
    by Penn Collins
  4. 4 4
    Mom Has Beautiful Photo Series Taken Of Newborn Twins She Knew Didn't Have Much Time Left
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  5. 5 5
    Scientists Discovered A New State Of Water, Proving How Much We Still Don’t Know
    by Kate Ryan
  6. 6 6
    Muslim-Owned Eatery Making News For Very Un-America-Like Business Practices
    by Leo Shvedsky
  7. 7 7
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Key & Peele Reunite For Final Obama “Anger Translator” Skit
    by Leo Shvedsky
  9. 9 9
    Twitter Parody Account Shows What A Grown-Up Trump Would Sound Like
    by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Girl Perfectly Trolls Pervy Guy Who Asked For Nude Pictures

by Tod Perry

January 11, 2017 at 16:40
Copy Link
via Imgur

There’s nothing more gross than when a guy asks a woman he just met online for nude photos. This happens far too often on online dating sites and puts women in potentially dangerous situations. After sending the photo, she has no control over who will see it or how it’ll be used. Plus, any man worth dating wouldn’t put a woman in a compromising position to begin with. That’s why this woman’s perfect response to a guy’s nude request is going viral.

“Some a**hole online F***boy kept hammering me for nudes,” wrote imgur user leonaloir. “He got what he asked for.” So she sent him photos of thighs and breasts, but they appeared to be shot at a chicken restaurant and not in her bedroom. 

via imgur

The photo encouraged some amazing chicken puns on imgur:

“Oh man I guarantee he DIPPED outta there after you asked him to sauce you.” – DoctorWhoots420

“Seems like he chickened out. But damn, those pictures gave me fowl thoughts.” – KeeperofKNAWLEDGE 

“He could have used a wingman.” – keikikahuna

“I've heard of being catfished...but being chickened!” – Apelehamamama

 

Survey

How GOOD are we?

Tell Us

Take the Survey

GOODFest

A livestream festival for good.
Recently on GOOD
The Planet

Tossing Boiling Water Into Freezing Air Creates This Beautifully Familiar Phenomenon

You’re effectively acting as a human snow machine.  by Penn Collins
Culture

Facebook Announces Its New Journalism Project 

It will also work more closely with news organizations by Tod Perry
Lifestyle

Kid Vs. Ferrari: Here’s How Much It Costs To Raise A Child In 2017

Financially, you’re better off getting that Ferrari by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This 89-year-old man is 'heartbroken' after Trump just fired him https://t.co/g3b81n5SJb https://t.co/rIyyhTzniV
Girl Perfectly Trolls Pervy Guy Who Asked For Nude Pictures
Recent
6 Restaurants That Cater To Your Very Specific Cravings about 1 hour ago Girl Perfectly Trolls Pervy Guy Who Asked For Nude Pictures about 2 hours ago Where You Can Make The Most Money Teaching English Abroad about 2 hours ago Cory Booker Gives Historic Testimony Against Trump Nominee about 3 hours ago 8th Grader, Reduced To Tears When Told She Was ‘Obese’, Schools Her Teacher On The Concept Of BMI about 3 hours ago President-Elect Trump Calls CNN ‘Fake News’ At Press Conference about 4 hours ago 105-Year-Old Cyclist Robert Marchand Is The World’s Fastest Centenarian about 4 hours ago Tossing Boiling Water Into Freezing Air Creates This Beautifully Familiar Phenomenon about 5 hours ago Facebook Announces Its New Journalism Project  about 5 hours ago Kid Vs. Ferrari: Here’s How Much It Costs To Raise A Child In 2017 about 5 hours ago Here’s PETA’s Latest Stunt To Try To And Convince Trump Supporters To Go Vegan  about 6 hours ago When It Comes To Exercise, What's Better: Quality Or Quantity? about 6 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers