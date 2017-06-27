One of the most disturbing trends ushered in by the era of social media and smartphones is the unsolicited nude pic. A 2017 survey by Match.com found that among female millennials, 53% had received pictures of a man’s member, and 49% of them hadn’t requested it.

A photographer in Aberdeen, Scotland, was so fed up with the unsolicited pics that she fought back in the most diabolical way possible. Rebecca McGregor claims that since she started her boudoir and lingerie photography business three years ago, she’s received about three pictures of men’s genitals per day. Earlier this month, she took things to the next level when she found one of the men’s mother and texted her the picture. “Hey doll, I see you’re listed as Glenn’s mother?” she wrote in the text. “I think you need to have a chat with your son on how to approach women – see attached xx.”

McGregor hopes her act of vengeance will help curb Glenn’s naughty behavior. “I hope she would understand why I did what I did and would explain that he shouldn’t just send images like that,” she told The Scottish Sun. This wasn’t the first time she has shamed a man for an unsolicited pic. McGregor frequently shares the nudes she receives on her Facebook page. “People who are friends with me on Facebook will know that I repost these on my wall quite often to give out the message that this isn’t okay,” she said. “Some people seem to have taken the hint.”

After news of McGregor’s act of rough justice hit the news wire, she wrote a lengthy Facebook post on the problem of sexual harassment on social media. Here’s an excerpt: