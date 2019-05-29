  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question.
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    After a bigoted hardware store owner posted a ‘No Gays Allowed’ sign, he got roasted on Yelp. 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule.
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  4. 4 4
    Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay.
    by Leah Rodriguez
  5. 5 5
    Man receives hilariously helpful note from 6th grader after hit and run.
    by Bronwyn Isaac
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Resistance In The Time Of Protest Selfies
    by Tasbeeh Herwees
  8. 8 8
    Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight.
    by April Lavelle
  9. 9 9
    This woman’s side-by-side photos destroy a major weight-loss misconception.
    by Tod Perry
Communities

This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question.

by Penn Collins

May 29, 2019 at 1:40
Copy Link

While an English elementary school teacher created a list of clues for words that contain “ur” in them, they probably thought they were doing kids a service sticking to familiar jobs, days of the week, and other intuitive responses. However, one girl, 8-year-old Yasmine Sutcliffe of Birmingham, thought outside of the box when one of the responses was clearly designed to solicit a sexist response from the impressionable youngsters. 

No doubt the teacher didn’t anticipate Yasmin’s thoughtful and far more appropriate response when assigning these questions. However, the response hopefully gave the responsible party something to think about as social media championed the girl for refusing to subscribe to outdated gender roles. 

Here’s a photo of the assignment, initially shared by Yasmine’s father, Robert. The offending question and enlightened response are circled. 

While her answer certainly shook the antiquated belief that “woman equals nurse” when applied to anyone working in a hospital, some were quick to point out that equating any job at all, be it menial or lofty, to a certain gender is the very definition of sexism. 

Another user found a potential explanation for the tone-deaf cue. 

This fact may not mitigate the culpability of the school, but hopefully it serves as a small demonstration of the progress made in the past 20 years. 

Share image via Anne/Twitter.

This article was originally published on October 17, 2019. 

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule.

They're also working on switching to sustainable/biodegradable bricks. by Eric Pfeiffer
Lifestyle

This woman’s side-by-side photos destroy a major weight-loss misconception.

Eat more and get fit. by Tod Perry
Culture

Daughter explains brutal obituary she wrote for her father.

The obituary walks a fine line between uncloaked honesty and mean-spiritedness by Penn Collins
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question.
Recent
This student's brilliant homework response outsmarted a teacher's ridiculously sexist question. about 8 hours ago What’s wrong with those anti-vaxxers? They’re just like the rest of us. about 16 hours ago Cafeteria worker fired for serving free lunch to student who couldn't pay. about 21 hours ago Netflix just became the first major studio to threaten a Georgia boycott if its abortion ban takes effect.  1 day ago America burns more of its used plastic than it recycles and it’s turning our planet into a trash fire. 4 days ago Mom wears summer dress for years without noticing the NSFW pattern in plain sight. 5 days ago Congressman slams MAGA 'expert' Candace Owens by playing her own Hitler comments at hearing. 5 days ago LEGO is running 100 percent on renewable energy 3 years ahead of schedule. 6 days ago This woman’s side-by-side photos destroy a major weight-loss misconception. 6 days ago Daughter explains brutal obituary she wrote for her father. 7 days ago Bill Gates has five books he thinks you should read this summer. 8 days ago One-Woman ‘Yeast Infection’ Protest Scares Away Anti-Planned Parenthood Demonstrators 8 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers