Google Says It Doesn’t Have A Gender Pay Gap. For Some Reason, The Feds Don't Believe Them

Recently on GOOD
‘Star Trek’ Actor Says Earth’s 4,000 Tigers Are Worth Saving Zachary Quinto wants you to drop your bleak view of the future and start acting like the world’s top predator.
Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm She wrote a strict but loving “mom’s not a fool” letter.
Angry Racist Loses His Job After This Ugly Tirade Was Posted Online The man was berating anti-fracking protestors.
Fox News’ Shepard Smith Outraged By Trump’s Constant Lying About Russia “Why all these lies? Why is it lie after lie after lie?”
‘Burial Pods’ Break Down Organically To Minimize Waste And Help Grow Trees The innovators hope to reverse the wasteful and harmful trend of traditional burials.
Delta Airlines Hits Back At Ann Coulter After Her Vicious Twitter Attack Over $30 Only she could make an airline likable by comparison.
Recent
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.