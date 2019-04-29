  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    A helpful chart to explain the difference between support and 'toxic positivity.’
    by Sarah Schuster
  2. 2 2
    Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation.
    by May Wilkerson
  3. 3 3
    You've been threading needles wrong your whole life.
    by Orli Matlow
  4. 4 4
    Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok.
    by Archit Tripathi
  5. 5 5
    Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time. 
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  6. 6 6
    After rumors of her death spread online, this distressingly-thin beauty blogger is finally getting help.
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Exhausted mom posts a letter begging husband for help. And then it went viral.
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    How the Towns of Bland, Dull, and Boring Made Their Lame Names Work for Them
    by Mark Hay
Health

Republican senator coldly mocks a woman for asking why he wants to kill her by repealing Obamacare. 

by Tod Perry

April 29, 2019 at 10:15
Copy Link
via Ted Eytan / Flickr

In the early days of the Trump Administration, Republicans attempted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (aka Obamacare) and replace it with a hastily slapped together plan that would have eliminated health coverage for over 20 million people.

It was a cold-blooded attempt by conservative lawmakers that put countless lives in jeopardy to please a donor class that wouldn’t feel the effects of the repeal. 

Now, although repealing the ACA would be impossible with a Democratic majority in the House, conservatives are attempting a repeal through the courts. A lower federal court in Texas ruled late last year that the ACA was unconstitutional and the decision could be appealed to the Supreme Court which now holds a conservative majority.

At a recent town hall event in Iowa, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley was asked by a female voter about his plans for “those of us with pre-existing conditions, people who are on their parents’ insurance, and again, people like myself who need life-guaranteeing medication?” 

“We could lose our insurance and I’d probably be dead in two months,” she added.

Grassly stumbled a bit and then said she’s only asking because “the courts may declare the ACA unconstitutional,” which he believes won’t happen. 

“You voted seven times to repeal [the ACA]. Why?” the woman pushed. “Well, first of all, it’s not going to get repealed,” Grassley responded, failing to answer her question.

“I want you to answer me personally, as a person whose life depends on insurance, I would be dead in 60 days or less without the Affordable Care Act,” the woman asked. Grassley’s response was to mock her by saying he supports its repeal but that it won’t happen because of the current political climate in Washington.

“Well, first of all, it’s not going to get repealed,” Grassley said. “Besides, if we pass it in the Senate, we wouldn’t get it through the United States House of Representatives. So what are you worried about?”

“You’re threatening my life,” the woman responded. 

Again, Senator Grassley, a man who’s attempted to take away this woman’s health insurance multiple times, asked her “what are you worried about?” 

There is no better example of the disconnect between GOP lawmakers and their constituency than the hostility Grassley has toward a woman pleading him for her life. 

Share image via Progress Iowa / YouTube. 

Recently on GOOD
Communities

Student lies about why he can't finish his part in group project, gets gloriously busted.

He wasn’t in the hospital.  by Pamela Ross
Lifestyle

Can’t afford a vacation? A new site tricks your Facebook friends into thinking you just had an incredible one.

The website reads: “Get ready to brag to your friends on where you went.”  by Tod Perry
The Planet

After 7 years, California drought is officially over.

 “Conservation must remain a way of life." by Leo Shvedsky
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Republican senator coldly mocks a woman for asking why he wants to kill her by repealing Obamacare. 
Recent
Over 1 million people have already used this free text message counseling service. 3 days ago Not all women want kids, and this comic tells you why that's totally ok. 3 days ago You've been threading needles wrong your whole life. 3 days ago Sexist heckler gets humiliated in front of his own daughters. 4 days ago Drone may have just accidentally captured the best wedding photo of all time.  4 days ago OPINION: Why federal student aid should be restored for people in prison. 4 days ago Student lies about why he can't finish his part in group project, gets gloriously busted. 4 days ago Can’t afford a vacation? A new site tricks your Facebook friends into thinking you just had an incredible one. 4 days ago After 7 years, California drought is officially over. 5 days ago Trump's tweets from this morning reveal he doesn't understand how phone calls work. Or the Constitution. 5 days ago The Mormon Church still doesn’t accept same-sex couples – even if it no longer bars their children. 6 days ago 13 mothers share the one thing they’d wish someone had told them before they had a baby. 6 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers