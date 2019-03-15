Guy discovers his divorced parents are dating and the internet is thirsty on their behalf.

Ever since Lindsay Lohan graced us with “The Parent Trap” in 1998, millennials have worked on elaborate plots to bring their divorced parents back together.

Most of the time, there’s a reason a marriage didn’t work out and there’s not a whole lot even an adult child of divorce can do.

However, Twitter user @VirgoVonnie has given the internet hope with a heartwarming tale of his divorced parents giving each other another try.

Vonnie usually tweets about his body positive clothing company, but he probably didn’t expect his best content to be from his mom:

My parents divorced 7 years ago & started dating other ppl....they’re both recently single now & this is what my mom sent me last night pic.twitter.com/NwdsUXR1UF — Fat Boy (@VirgoVonnie) November 25, 2018

His mom is going to get her man back!

Yep, time to get yo man momma! pic.twitter.com/49qvOAvC5d — Regular shmegular daddy (@Bigboysplash) November 25, 2018

I think I might just go get my man back is a mood lmfao — Money Meg (@yumyumeg) November 26, 2018

Naturally, the internet needed more details, and Vonnie delivered:

A lil back story...they were together for 19 years...had a nasty break up....just started speaking to each other last year....she left him btw which is why I was shocked when she sent that — Fat Boy (@VirgoVonnie) November 26, 2018

She left him and she’s still mesmerized by the way he smells! Aww...

Just to clarify....cheating wasn’t the reason for them breaking up lol — Fat Boy (@VirgoVonnie) November 26, 2018

Ok so if cheating wasn’t the reason, then what was it, @VirgoVonnie?

This is quality, fam. It’s yall biz but you at least gotta drop updates.



We invested, now. — TB (@SenrabG) November 26, 2018

Y’all asking too much questionsY’all know how black moms feel about their business being out. She’s already gonna kill me for uploading this screenshot — Fat Boy(@VirgoVonnie) November 26, 2018

Work with us here, man!

I’m gonna give y’all an update when IT UPDATES But I just talked to my mom & they’re texting now lol — Fat Boy(@VirgoVonnie) November 26, 2018

They're texting! Then what?

UPDATE : I showed Mom & Dad that they went viral & they love it lol. Moms said they going on a lunch date soon but she not giving details — Fat Boy (@VirgoVonnie) November 27, 2018

He gave us some more information on their backstory:

My parents love story would actually make a good screenplay They met in 1992 at a club in Miami lol — Fat Boy (@VirgoVonnie) November 27, 2018

I think I should write screenplay based on my parents relationship or y’all need to get this in somebody’s hand who can.

I’ve seen stranger things happen on twitter — Fat Boy (@VirgoVonnie) November 28, 2018

And people were here for it:

Well I just watched too many hallmark movies and now I’m invested in this love story of 6 messages so pls update this — thejeangenie (@heyyyykendra) November 26, 2018

Some people even offered up a parent trap success story of their own:

My parents divorced for 8 years and my mom had a whole ass kid in that time frame. Happily married again for 6 years now and he’s raising my little sister like his own just like he did with my older sisters. — Autumn (@Anacondautumn) November 26, 2018

My parents got divorced when I was 2, dated other people, & got remarried to each other when I was 17. I was like IS true love real??? — krissy (@kittyqveen_) November 26, 2018

Lmao ! My mom and dad got divorced for 6 years and got back together 2 years ago about to get remarried next spring . — Riche Forever (@ErrbodyluhHoney) November 25, 2018

My parent got back together after being divorced for 15 years and they living their best life now — OG (@OG245) November 26, 2018

This happened with my uncle and his sons mom. They broke up 31 years ago. Married and dated other people. 6 years ago they started dating again, and finally got married. They have been in love since teenagers. It's beautiful! — Yanne Simms/ Simms Staffing Firm (@SimmsYanne) November 27, 2018

The response overall, though, was overwhelmingly supportive:

All they needed was some space for a while, tell her I'm rooting for her — The Plug Daughter (@kailiave) November 26, 2018

You go sis! Get your man back! pic.twitter.com/4mftTwuuf0 — lex (@lexieb098) November 26, 2018

Yes MOMMA!! Get your man back girl!!! I love it! — Crayton Uchiha (@TheGreekSimba) November 25, 2018

That’s adorable that OG love shit — pops (@staychiefin757) November 25, 2018

People give up to soon, go into the world, test other waters, only to go back to the one they love. Maybe we should really try harder or think longer before leaving — (@_babyfisher) November 26, 2018