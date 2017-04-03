  • Trending
Culture

Hacker Explains The Easy Way To Hide Online

by Tod Perry

April 3, 2017 at 18:50
Copy Link

On March 28th, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives quietly voted to strike down an Obama-era FCC rule that prevented internet service providers from selling your personal information. After the resolution is signed into law by President Trump, big internet service providers such as Verizon, Comcast, and Charter will be able sell your online activity to the highest bidder. Soon, your browsing history, shopping habits, and just about anything else you do online could be made available to marketers.  

As it becomes increasingly difficult to remain anonymous online, it is not impossible. In the video above, Kevin Mitnick, author of “The Art of Invisibility,” showes Tech Insider one tool we call can use to protect our identities online. 

