Communities

Harvey Weinstein Is Arraigned On Two Counts Of Sexual Abuse

by Tod Perry

May 25, 2018 at 13:30
Image by PBS NewsHour/YouTube.

In October 2017, The New York Times and The New Yorker reported that dozens of women had come forward accusing Hollywood film mogul Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse. The accusations against Weinstein opened the floodgates for powerful men to be exposed for sexual assault in what would be known as the #MeToo movement.

Just seven months after the original reports, Weinstein turned himself in at a New York City police precinct on May 25 and was escorted out in handcuffs. He was then arraigned on the charges of first- and third-degree rape and committing a criminal sexual act in the first degree. 

Though Weinstein’s jail bond was set at a staggering $10 million, the accused was released after posting $1 million in cash — but not before being fitted with a GPS tracking device and ordered to surrender his passport. 

His arrest is not only a victory for his accusers, but also for people everywhere who’ve been assaulted by powerful men but have no recourse due to societal structures that protect abusers.

“Today we are one step closer to justice,” one of his first accusers, actress Rose McGowan, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein pled not guilty to two charges stemming from two incidents in 2004 and 2013. CNN reports that the 2004 victim is actress Lucia Evans, who was allegedly forced by Weinstein to perform oral sex on him. 

More charges are expected to come. At least four women are expected to testify before a grand jury. Weinstein is also under investigation for similar charges in London and Los Angeles.

Many of Weinstein’s accusers say they never believed this day would come. 

“I and so many of Harvey Weinstein’s survivors had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law. Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice,” McGowan said.

“We were young women who were assaulted by Weinstein and later terrorized by his vast network of complicity,” she continued. “I stand with my fellow survivors. May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths.” 

Share image by PBS NewsHour/YouTube.

Harvey Weinstein Is Arraigned On Two Counts Of Sexual Abuse
