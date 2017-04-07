This Female Muslim Rapper Refuses To Be Your Exotic Vacation

Recently on GOOD
-
Comedian Tweets The Perfect Response To (False) News Of His Own Death He took the news of his own death with a great attitude
-
Hillary Clinton Reveals Her Favorite Internet Meme She’s out of the woods and on the internet
-
The Washington Post Just Became The First Major Newspaper With Women Covering Every Sports Beat “It happened that way by chance, more than anything else”
-
Nonbinary 'Billions' Actor Asks Emmys To Reconsider Gender-Specific Awards For Acting 'That’s the way it’s always been done’ isn’t satisfying Asia Kate Dillon
-
She's Being Called The Next Usain Bolt At Just 12 Years Old The Jamaican runner is a second and a half away from breaking FloJo’s record
-
Here Are The Countries That Support The U.S. Airstrike In Syria, And The Ones Who Don’t The international community is conflicted
Recent
I Couldn't Get Into College Because I was Undocumented. So I Went To The White House Instead A Compelling Case For A World Without Pennies Watch MLB Player’s Emotional Reaction To Learning He Made The Team The Nice Person’s Guide To Negotiating Your Salary Energy Department Just Banned The Most Important Phrases Needed To Address Climate Change—Including “Climate Change” This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands This Socially Conscious Restaurant Adjusts Its Prices By Neighborhood Why Doctors Soon Might Be Prescribing Video Games 3 Things You Need To Know As A Traveler Post-Brexit There Is No Word In The English Language For This Gorgeous Color “Horrifying” Pat-Down Of A Child By Airport Security Causes Outrage Football Fans Vote Not To Let Their Team Sign This Controversial Player
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.