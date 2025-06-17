Skip to content
Scientists definitively know why working from home makes us happier and healthier

Home is where the good work begins.

work from home, remote work, healthy living, work life balance, employment

Remote workers tend be happier and healthier than people returning to the office.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik Barnes
Jun 17, 2025
Erik Barnes
More and more businesses and industries are pushing for people to work in the office after remote working became the standard during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The reasons vary with some companies claiming that remote work lessens collaboration and other theories revolving around power and money. But after four years of analysis, a study showed that remote work makes employees happier and healthier overall, and it boils down to one aspect: time.

A late-2024 Australian study reinforced the realization that many remote workers already know and experienced: working from home makes us happier and healthier. This has been backed up time and again by experts in both business and health fields. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics also points out that remote work has no negative impact on productivity in the majority of American businesses, so even if you’re focused on business success rather than the mental and physical health of your employees, remote work could be more beneficial compared to traditional in-office culture.

There are many mental and physical health benefits of remote work, but all of them boil down to time. Remote workers are able to sleep better and stress less about making it on time to work since they no longer have to factor in a commute. Working from home allows them the time and flexibility to cook healthier meals than needing to eat less fresh food or food from a restaurant within a crunched lunch hour. There is time to exercise, either due to having extra time because of no longer commuting or using a desk treadmill while working at their home office. If a worker is a new parent, they can bond with their child as they work compared to dropping them off at daycare. In business, time is money, but for most employees time is life.

child care, work life balance, working from home, remote work benefits, home schoolingParents of young children get more time with them if they work from home.Photo credit: Canva

But there are some things that can hinder remote workers if they don’t use that extra time wisely. Some may feel more isolated and worry that their work is easily overlooked for promotions given that their boss cannot put a face to a name to a successful project. Diligent workers may go overboard and answer emails, calls, or work on projects beyond their office hours.

To avoid these pitfalls and get the full benefits of working from home for your mind and body, there are some quality tips to follow to help keep your work productive and your brain and body happy. Dedicate a space in your home to work and only work so you won’t get distracted or compromised. Working from bed, for example, is a poor workspace since you’ll be at work in a place that is dedicated to sleep and your brain might condition itself to think about work when it’s sleep time. Even something as simple as a table and a chair in the bedroom can be the workspace.

Other tips to fully benefit from remote work is to operate on a dedicated schedule. Establish “office hours” even though you’re not in the office and create boundaries to prevent yourself from answering emails or working past your dedicated work time. Make some set time to socialize each day, either by walking around the neighborhood or hopping on a quick Zoom with a coworker for a “coffee chat” to have some interaction with others.

As remote work becomes more and more normalized, study and time will reveal more benefits and tips to effectively work at home to create a better balance and healthier life for employees, employers, and everyone involved.

