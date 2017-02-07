  • Trending
Communities

Hillary Clinton Releases Video Statement, Declares “Future Is Still Female"

by GOOD Staff

February 7, 2017 at 10:00
Copy Link

Hillary Clinton has been keeping a low profile since her stunning election day loss to Donald Trump. Save for a few sightings in the woods and a brief appearance at President Trump’s inauguration, Clinton has stayed out of the public eye, until now. In her first post-inauguration video statement Clinton is making it clear that she still believes the future is female. 

On Monday, as part of the 2017 Maker conference, an invitation-only event bringing together hundreds of female leaders, the former secretary of state appeared in a brief video in which she emphasized how important it is to share "women's stories and celebrate women's vital roles in the past, present, and future of our country." Clinton added, “Despite all the challenges we face, I remain convinced that yes, the future is female. Just look at the amazing energy we saw last month as women organized a march that galvanized millions of people all over our country and across the world.”

Clinton additionally noted in her 90 second video that we “need strong women to step up and speak out,” and encouraged women everywhere to set an example and speak loudly and boldly. 

Clinton’s video ended with this simple message: “Remember you are the heroes and history makers, the glass-ceiling breakers of the future. As I’ve said before, I’ll say again, never doubt you are valuable and powerful and deserving of every chance and every opportunity in the world.”

Watch the entire video below:

