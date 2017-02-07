Hillary Clinton Releases Video Statement, Declares “Future Is Still Female"

Survey
How are we?
Betsy DeVos Confirmed As Education Secretary In Historic Vote You can thank Mike Pence for breaking the tie
If North Carolina Doesn’t Repeal Its ‘Bathroom Bill’, The NCAA Will Deny The State March Madness Games Strangely, the college basketball implications could catalyze change more than the civil rights ones
100 EPA Officials Turned Their Lunch Break Into A Rally To Protest Their New Boss “I think Pruitt will shackle us”
President Trump Is Already Facing More Than 50 Lawsuits He’s on pace to set a presidential record
How Cannabis-Infused Dinner Parties Became The New Normal “The biggest weed chefs, they only do about one milligram per plate”
Women’s March On Washington Organizers Plan A ‘Day Without Women’ “The will of the people will stand”
