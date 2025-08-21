Skip to content
Psychologist says these 5 habits are giving us 'brain rot.' Here's how to easily fix them.

"Multitasking is making you dumber."

Lost in thought and walking for inspiration.


Mark Wales
By Mark WalesAug 21, 2025

The human brain is a complex and capable organ. We put it through many troubling exercises, which might include thinking about work, play, what we have to do, what we can't get to, and, probably, even thinking about thinking. T. Alexander Puutio, Ph.D., a teacher at Harvard and Columbia, shared with Psychology Today five habits that are making us dumber every day.

One of the first rules of problem-solving is understanding what's causing the problem. Only then can we uncover the proper solutions. "Brain rot" can be linked to five common offenders that prevent us from reaching our fullest potential.

A woman deprived of her sleep.

5 major mental mistakes we make and the uncommon solutions:

1. Sleep deprivation

Getting enough sleep is extremely important for our health. Having a good night's sleep tonight has direct effects on your cognitive abilities tomorrow—and even decades later. The National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute reported on a study in 2024 that found adults in their '30s and '40s who had trouble sleeping showed poorer cognitive performance even a decade later. This decline wasn't just from poor sleep quality but also the duration of poor sleep. "Skip it, and you degrade performance in measurable ways where our executive function dulls and our decision-making falters," said Puutio. "Other research shows that even modest nightly sleep restriction impairs attention, working memory, mood, and judgment."

Solution: Take time to be bored

The brain can restore itself in a 'default state,' according to Ashok Seshadri, M.D. of Mayo Clinic Health System. This is the normal way of recuperation, where we can internally reflect and encourage imagination. When the brain is extremely focused and performing an intense activity, it consumes large amounts of energy. The constant stimulation can be extremely hard on our nervous system. Taken in small doses, boredom is a helpful counterbalance to the highly stimulating and intense technological lives we live today. PsyPost shared on the benefits of finding moments for boredom, saying, "We need to embrace the pause. It is a space where creativity can prosper, emotions can be regulated, and the nervous system can reset."

2. A fixed idea on how smart we are

It's sometimes easy to get lost in an idea that we are only a certain level of smart. Even though we may learn new things, we think we have a limited bandwidth. Puutio writes, "By far the most performance-reducing habit is treating the brain as if it’s a fixed fixture. Psychologists call this the entity theory of intelligence, which is simply the belief that ability is innate and unchangeable." We have a lifetime of learning behind us that suggests these thoughts just aren't true.

Solution: The frustration zone

- YouTube www.youtube.com

Proving this "fixed intelligence" idea wrong can be as simple as basic puzzle solving. The brain can reorganize and strengthen connections in response to hard tasks. Stepping just a little bit out of your intellectual comfort zone can have dramatic, positive effects. Occupational Therapist Sarah Bence wrote for Verywell Health, "Long-term brain-training activities can improve your working memory, verbal memory, and global functioning. Challenging yourself to try new activities can also improve brain functioning through a process called neuroplasticity."

Science Direct published a study in July of 2025 about neuroplastic brain breakthroughs. It found that, "A deeper understanding of neuroplasticity—encompassing synaptic, structural, and functional adaptations—has dramatically expanded therapeutic possibilities." And that, "... neuroplasticity-based interventions offer unprecedented opportunities for recovery, learning, and even cognitive enhancement..."

3. Our brains are lacking structure

You might have heard the term scatterbrained. Merriam-Webster dictionary defines it as, "Having or showing a forgetful, disorganized, or unfocused mind." The brain prefers and flourishes doing the exact opposite of this. Puutio writes, "Our brains thrive on structure, purpose, and deadlines. Without them, we drift unfocused, sabotaging any spark of creativity we hoped to ignite." He continues, "... even the most brilliant thinkers need disciplined structure to function at full capacity."

Solution: Engaged in "single tasking"

- YouTube www.youtube.com

It is a common belief that multitasking is not only an important ability but a true sign of intelligence. However, your brain cannot engage two cognitive tasks at once. It shifts focus back and forth between the two subjects. Carlos Alós-Ferrer, Ph.D., shared in Psychology Today that many modern techniques center around concentrating on one task at a time. Multitaskers are way less productive. A 2024 study in the National Library of Medicine found significant cognitive costs when people were task-switching. Tackling one obstacle at a time optimizes human performance and leads to improved cognitive function.

4. Filling our brains with low-grade distractions

Puutio writes, "It's the mental equivalent of leaving candy on your desk when you're on a diet." He continues, "Place it in a steady drip of bad inputs, gossip, outrage, and low-grade distraction, and it will inevitably adapt downward." Your brain is adaptive and will shift toward exactly where you send it. Scrolling through unhealthy images and engaging with toxic trolls on the Internet will inevitably cause you problems. Stimulating your mind with images just because you can, or you're feeling lazy, can be a real energy drain.

Solution: Take a thought walk

A Looney Tunes classic.

Mindful walking has important, positive effects on the brain. One specific technique can be establishing a rhythmic stride. A study in 2021 in the National Library of Medicine found that establishing a consistent pace supported short and long-term cognitive benefits. Participants in the study showed improvements in inhibitory control, selective attention, and overall executive function. Science Daily reported a 2023 study on walking that found regular walks strengthened the connections "in and between" brain networks. Taking a "thought walk" has also been shown to slow the onset of Alzheimer's disease in older adults.

5. Alcohol

If you've had more than a few glasses of alcohol, you know exactly how it can change your thought patterns. Heavy drinking causes literal damage to the brain. Alzheimer's disease is 41% more common in heavy drinkers, according to an autopsy-based study referenced by Puutio in his aforementioned Psychology Today article. Heavy drinkers were shown to have significantly higher odds of developing vascular brain lesions (as much as 133% higher probability). "Alcohol is perhaps the most obvious form of self-sabotage," said Puutio. "[People] consuming eight or more alcoholic drinks per week is linked to clear markers of brain injury."

Solution: Have a mocktail instead

The habit of not drinking has been a growing trend since the pandemic. A 2025 Gallup Poll shared by NPR found that only 50% of Americans aged 18 to 34 say they drink alcohol. And, 66% believe drinking even in moderation has harmful effects. According to the World Health Organization, scientists believe 'any' amount of alcohol can increase the risk of cancer, lead to depression and anxiety, and show negative effects on general health.

According to a story in the Houston Chronicle, restaurant franchises like Taco Bell are implementing a mocktail menu. The company hopes to boost its beverage sales to five billion dollars by the year 2030 by offering energy drinks and agua frescas of strawberry passion fruit, dragon fruit, berry, and mango peach. Business Insider reported that traditional bars will have to serve non alcoholic options to remain competitive. With more people consuming fewer alcoholic drinks or stopping completely, restaurants looking to maintain sales margins will have to adapt.

Artist's rendering of a brain overlaid a woman's head.

The brain is a very complex organ that requires attention and positive habits to maintain healthy function. Many of the diseases that afflict the brain as we get older can be avoided or more successfully navigated through positive actions today. Every person has their own experiences when it comes to mental health and brain function, but the professionals seem to agree: treat yourself well or face the consequences.


