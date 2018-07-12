  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Michael Jordan’s Legacy May Be In Peril In The Era Of Wokeness
    by Matthew J. Cooper
  2. 2 2
    I’m An Asexual Sex Worker — And It’s Not As Complex As It Seems
    by Kitty Stryker
  3. 3 3
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  4. 4 4
    Washington Insider Brett Kavanaugh Is Trump’s Supreme Court Pick
    by Phoenix Tso
  5. 5 5
    Welcome to the Other World
    by Mark Hay
  6. 6 6
    Public Outcry Against Family Separation Is Working 
    by Phoenix Tso
  7. 7 7
    This Boot Camp Trains Young People To Fight Plastic Pollution
    by Shaima Shamdeen
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    This Poop Project Helps Scientists Study The Body’s Bacteria Biome
    by Daniel McDonald
Design

These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry 

by Drew Tewksbury

July 12, 2018 at 14:18
Copy Link
The Dress-Lamp Tree, England, 2002. Photo by Tim Walker, courtesy of Steven and Catherine Fink and the J. Paul Getty Museum.

Fashion is the art of fleeting moments.

With each passing season, new styles emerge on the scene, sometimes pushing the boundaries of fashion’s ever-entwined balance between form and function. It’s an almost evolutionary process, as the lengths of hemlines and pant legs wax and wane over each rapidly passing year. 

By nature, the fashion industry is ephemeral. But fashion photography makes a lasting impression, as photographers document every trend that endures or fades away.

Fashion photography is a record of how we see and how we want to be seen. It’s a art form and advertising. It’s a bastion of consumerism and capitalism, the planned obsolescence that makes us buy new clothes whether we need them or not.

And most of all, fashion photography can be a mirror of cultural mores at the time.

Icons of Style: A Century of Fashion Photography, 1911-2011, a new exhibition at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, presents a century of fashion photography and explores the cultural impact of these striking images. After all, fashion is a sign of the times: the austere practicality of the Great Depression and World War II; the glamorous golden age of fashion photography of the 1950s, when photographers like Richard Avedon captured the works of iconic designers Christian Dior and Cristóbal Balenciaga; the youth culture explosion of the 1960s. Then there’s the cultural shift from the civil rights era and beyond, recalibrating beauty standards towards inclusivity and representation.

Today, fashion photography has been democratized, as the power of creation has been placed into the hands of everyone wielding a phone with a camera. For the Instagram-obsessed, everyday life has become an endless array of posed moments, but each selfie and snapshot is influenced by the intrepid fashion photographers who started it all.

Below, curator Paul Martineu shares some insights about some photographs from the collection that offered ground-breaking moments in fashion photography.

Kate Moss in Times Square, 1994. Photo by Glen Luchford, courtesy of The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, gift of Glen and Tanya Luchford.

“Created when Times Square was still a rather seedy and dangerous place, this photograph of the model Kate Moss presents her as a street tough.”

Sveta for Hussein Chalayan, 2000.

“This contemporary photograph is rooted in the art of 19th-century France. It is reminiscent of Edgar Degas’ pastels of ballet dancers in terms of its composition and color.”

(Left)Woman Examining Man, Saint-Tropez, 1975.(Right) Woman into Man, Paris, 1979. Photos by Helmut Newton, courtesy of The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, gift of the Helmut Newton Foundation.

“Designer Yves Saint Laurent put women in men’s clothes during the 1960s — think of Le Smoking and the Safari Look. Newton picked up on this and incorporated gender role reversal into some of his most iconic compositions.”

Veruschka in Yves Saint Laurent Safari Jacket, 1968. Photo by Franco Rubartelli, courtesy of Danziger Gallery, and the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles.

“During a six-year stint at Vogue, Rubartelli visited far-flung locales and created some of the most memorable images of the period.”

(Left) Dapper, 1980. (Right) The Latin Connection, 1982. Photos by Jamel Shabazz, courtesy of Jamel Shabazz, and the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles.

“Shabazz’s urban street photographs captured and preserved early hip-hop fashions before the distinctive style was fully commodified and gained worldwide prominence.”

Fred with Tires, Hollywood, 1984. Photo by Herb Ritts, courtesy of The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles, gift of the Herb Ritts Foundation.

“During the 1980s, Ritts – along with his contemporaries Robert Mapplethorpe and Bruce Weber – provoked a radical change in the depiction of the male nude.”

Beverly Johnson, Vogue, August 1974. Photo by Francesco Scavullo and Vogue, courtesy of the Private Collection.

“In 1966, Donyale Luna became the first African-American model to grace the cover of British Vogue, breaking an important race barrier. Eight years later, Beverly Johnson was the first African-American model to be featured on the cover of American Vogue.“

(Left) Mercer Street, New York, August 25, 2011, 2011. (Right) Style Profile, Ni’ma Ford, December 22, 2011, 2011. Photos by Scott Schuman, courtesy of Danziger Gallery, and the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles.

“In 2005, Schuman launched The Sartorialist, the first street style blog to capture the attention of the fashion world. He began by photographing industry editors as they headed in and out of fashion shows in London, Milan, Paris, and New York, and then posting the pictures on his blog.”

Rose in Golden Trousers, 1993. Photo by Corinne Day, courtesy of the Estate of Corinne Day and Gimpel Fils, and the J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles.

“In the early 1990s, Day helped popularize a new type of fashion image, one that featured unkempt models in shabby environments. Using harsh lighting, these photographs captured a gritty realism that flew in the face of the highly idealized imagery of the previous decade.”

Share photo by Glen Luchford, courtesy of The J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles,

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

This Boot Camp Trains Young People To Fight Plastic Pollution

Youth activists ages 11 to 18 help educate their communities about how to curb an environmental crisis. by Shaima Shamdeen
Communities

The U.S. Blocked A Global Breastfeeding Initiative In Order To Benefit Formula Companies

Universal breastfeeding could prevent 800,000 child deaths per year around the world, but the U.S. strong-armed other countries against it.  by Araceli Cruz
The Planet

8 Ways Resigning EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Suppressed Science

11 members of Pruitt’s EPA’s board have a history of downplaying the health risks of secondhand smoke, air pollution, and other hazards. by Elizabeth Shogren
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
These Iconic Photographers Broke Down Barriers In The Fashion Industry 
Recent
Public Outcry Against Family Separation Is Working  1 day ago A Caravan Of Grandmothers Plans To Go To The Mexico Border To Support Migrants 2 days ago Iranian Teen Garners Support Worldwide After Police Arrested Her For Posting Dancing Videos 2 days ago Washington Insider Brett Kavanaugh Is Trump’s Supreme Court Pick 2 days ago Here’s Why You Should Think Twice About Killing Spiders In Your Home 3 days ago This Boot Camp Trains Young People To Fight Plastic Pollution 3 days ago The U.S. Blocked A Global Breastfeeding Initiative In Order To Benefit Formula Companies 3 days ago 8 Ways Resigning EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt Suppressed Science 6 days ago Immigrants Joined The U.S. Army To Become Citizens. Now They’re Being Discharged. 6 days ago Frida Kahlo Is An Enduring Inspiration For Women Of Color, The Disabled Community, And All Humans 6 days ago How Roe V. Wade Changed The Lives Of American Women For The Better 7 days ago This Mixed Reality Project Puts You In The Role Of Customs Agent 7 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers