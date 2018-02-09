  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Artist Creates Amazing Inflatable Shower Curtain To Help Save Water 
    by Craig Carilli
  2. 2 2
    How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today   
    by Wendy Gilmartin
  3. 3 3
    Response To Person Grieving For Friend Might Be Best Internet Comment Of All Time
    by Adam Albright-Hanna
  4. 4 4
    Reese Witherspoon Opens Up About Escaping An Abusive Relationship 
    by Tod Perry
  5. 5 5
    Ivanka Trump Takes Heat For Tone-Deaf Black History Month Tweet
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    White Supremacists Recruiting On College Campuses Has Hit ‘Unprecedented’ Levels 
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Republican Party Nominates The Former Head Of The American Nazi Party For Congress
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    28 Of Barack Obama’s Greatest Achievements As President Of The United States
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Calls To The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline Triple After Logic’s Grammy Performance
    by Tod Perry
Innovation

We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think

by Kate Ryan

February 9, 2018 at 11:45
Copy Link
Photo via PxHere.

THE GOOD NEWS:

More people than ever now have access to electricity.

It’s not hard to imagine how difficult life would be without access to electricity. Everyday activities like checking emails, heating up leftovers, or running a load of laundry become monumental — if not impossible — without electricity. For the International Energy Agency (IEA), lack of energy access isn’t a thought experiment but a key element of its sustainable development goals.

Thanks to the work of their agency and many like it, fewer than 1.1 billion people around the globe currently live without easy access to electricity. While that number may sound large from the outset, consider the fact that nearly 1.2 billion have actually gained access over the past 18 years. A large portion of that population — 870 million to be exact — come from developing regions in Asia, one of the continents seeing the greatest improvements in energy access. As a direct result of plummeting solar energy costs and more efficient lighting solutions, it might be easier to close the energy gap than we think.

Still, challenges remain, which is something the IEA addressed in a report. As a result of the energy gap in developing countries, 2.8 billion people lack access to clean, safe kitchens. And of those nearly 3 billion people, 2.5 billion have no means other than traditional fires to cook food. Through the burning of biomass and coal, these households risk exposing themselves to the harmful consequences of airborne pollutants. This is the case in 80% of sub-Saharan Africa, where people rely on the burning of solid biomass to prepare their meals.

On the bright side, researchers have seen a 60% increase in the use of clean cooking methods by means of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), natural gas, and electricity since 2000. Through policy reform and investment in new technologies, the IEA projects a 99% electrification rate in Asia and Latin America and a rate of 95% in the Middle East by 2030. On its current path, India could achieve universal electricity access by as early as the 2020s.

Share image via PxHere.

Recently on GOOD
Innovation

The Norwegian Football Association Agrees To Pay Its Men’s And Women’s Teams Equally 

Norway ranks third on the World Economic Forum’s gender equality list. by Tod Perry
Innovation

In Europe, Wind Power Is Blowing Away The Competition

Denmark met 109% of its energy needs through wind alone.  by Kate Ryan
Health

Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts

The death rate is dropping as world leaders band together. by Kate Ryan
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think
Recent
We’re Closer To Universal Access To Electricity Than We Think about 3 hours ago How Struggling Schools Can Use Big Data To Become (Practically) Overnight Successes about 3 hours ago Devoted Fans Are Getting Tattoos Of The Super Bowl's Most Famous Play. Welcome To Philadelphia. about 3 hours ago To Fight Malnutrition, A Little Diplomacy Goes A Long Way about 4 hours ago How Frank Lloyd Wright Could Solve The Urban Design Challenges Of Today    about 20 hours ago How Black Male Athletes Are Redefining What It Means To Empower Women about 23 hours ago The Norwegian Football Association Agrees To Pay Its Men’s And Women’s Teams Equally  about 24 hours ago In Europe, Wind Power Is Blowing Away The Competition 1 day ago Tuberculosis May Finally Be History Thanks To Global Efforts 1 day ago The Surprising Reason American Teen Pregnancy Rates Are Dropping 1 day ago These Are The Storylines To Watch At The Pyeongchang Winter Games 1 day ago The Message Of This Native American Artist Is Clear: We Demand To Be Seen  1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers