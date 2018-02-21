How These Women Took Chemicals Out Of Indian Farming — And Made It More Profitable

Recently on GOOD
Armed College Students Instill Fear In Professors The passing of campus carry laws has led some professors to leave their positions out of fear.
‘The Assassination of Gianni Versace’ Is Subversively Brilliant It captures the degradation that a generation of gay men had to endure during the intensely homophobic 1990s.
Israel Has Tapped Into The Sea To Relieve Severe Drought Not a drop to drink? Not so fast.
There’s A Farm 100 Feet Below The Streets Of London — And It Could Change Agriculture Forever Plants are reaching new heights — way underground.
In Kobe Bryant’s Youth League, Everyone Learns ‘Mamba Mentality’ “What really inspires me is finding different creative ways to try to effect change.”
This Cartoon About The Parkland School Shooting Paints A Moving Portrait Of A Fallen Hero One frame shows what a “hero’s welcome” really is.
Recent
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy