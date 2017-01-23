  • Trending
Culture

The Internet Debates: Is It Ok To Punch A Nazi?

by Tod Perry

January 23, 2017 at 13:10
Copy Link

Last Friday, after Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington D.C., white supremacist Richard B. Spencer was punched in the face while being interviewed by a journalist. Spencer was describing the meaning of Pepe the Frog, when an unknown person dressed in black came out of nowhere and hit Spencer in the ear. Reeling from the attack, Spencer was then spat on by another protester. “This was three physical assaults, really serious physical assaults, that occurred,” Spencer said. “I’m afraid this is going to become the meme to end all memes.”

Spencer raised eyebrows last November when he encouraged the audience at a conference to give Nazi salutes while saying “Hail Trump!” On Spencer’s old website, Alternative Right, he once asked: “Does human civilization actually need the back race?”, “Is black genocide right?” and “What would be the best and easiest way to dispose of them?” After video of the attack was posted online – just as he feared – Spencer became the butt of jokes across the Internet. The incident also started a rousing debate on Twitter: Is it ok to punch a Nazi? 

Most people agreed that, yes, it is acceptable to punch a Nazi:

There is a smaller group of people who think it’s wrong to punch Nazis.  

The debate also inspired people to share this video of Woody Allen from his 1979 masterpiece “Manhattan” where he discusses the appropriate way to handle Nazis. 

 

 

 

