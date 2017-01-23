Survey
Recently on GOOD
U.S. Scientists Have Just ‘Created’ The World’s Coldest Temperature In A Research Lab If you're wondering what the coldest thing in the world is, it was just made in a Boulder, CO laboratory.
The Most Extraordinary, Ordinary Medical Procedure An everyday treatment for common ailments saves millions of lives each year, thanks to global health experts and volunteers
Trump’s Inaugural Baker Gives Cake Profits To LGBT Rights Group They were accused of ripping off Obama’s 2013 cake.
Inauguration Weekend Dispatches From The National Mall, America’s ‘Stage For Democracy’ Despite security and infrastructure concerns, the public space was host to the nation’s most divisive ceremonies and protests
Chelsea Clinton Says It’s Time To Stop Bullying Barron Trump Let him be a kid
Women’s March Protesters Created A Wall Of Their Own Bringing a little irony to the White House lawn
This artist has designed a beautiful and portable cardboard house for just $250. https://t.co/QJLi3XBlXO https://t.co/avBYOaCW8h
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.