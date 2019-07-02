Should children clean their own schools? Japan thinks so.

There is one assignment you may find really sweet and typical of the attention to human relations at Japanese schools: A group of sixth-graders is sent to each first-grade classroom to help the little ones clean.

Many schools provide this kind of interaction between the upper and lower grades because so many Japanese kids are hitorikko (only children, i.e., they have no siblings). Teachers believe older students need to experience helping younger children. And little children need older role models.

Three times a year, students in third grade and above do chiiki seiso (neighborhood cleanup). The school has an arsenal of child-size brooms and dustpans that are brought out for the event. The children put on cotton-knit gloves called gunte, and head out to pick up trash in the neighborhood around the school.

Not all schools bother with neighborhood cleanups anymore. News reports say littering by Japanese teenagers is on the increase. A commentator on the news suggested that more middle and high schools should organise chiiki seiso. If teenagers had to pick up trash around their school, maybe they’d think twice before littering, he said.

Schools vary in how much emphasis they put on o-soji. Some schools draws the line at the toilets, which are cleaned by the shuji, not the students. While at other schools, fifth- and sixth-graders get latrine duty.

It can be hard for non-Japanese to grasp why children should be cleaning at school. With all the concern about falling academic achievement, shouldn’t they be using that time for learning?

But students are learning during o-soji, Japanese parents and educators will tell you. They are learning to respect their surroundings. They are learning that it’s better not to make a mess if you are the one who has to clean it up.

This article originally appeared on BrightVibes. You can read it here.