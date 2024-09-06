Mom shares 11 things boomer parents 'did right' in raising their kids and it's resonating with many

With each new generation, mindsets and beliefs change, and therefore, the parenting styles too. Those who grew up in times of economic struggle, usually teach their children to be hardworking, whereas those who grow up in times of opportunity teach otherwise. Boomers, who grew up watching the first Moon landing, hooting in a Beatles concert, and collecting stamps, are usually criticized by psychologists for being too detached or too intrusive in their children’s lives. However, a teacher, Teresa Kaye Newman (@teresakayenewman), posted a TikTok video in February 2023, debunking this myth. She revealed 11 things that boomer parents did just as perfect as it could be.

“11 things I agree with boomer parents on raising children, as a #teacher and soon to be mom,” Teresa wrote in the video caption. She added that only those who have experienced parenting first-hand can know what it feels like to be a parent. Unless one is not a parent, one shouldn’t accuse others of doing things right or wrong. As someone who has over 13 years of experience in dealing with “hundreds and hundreds of other people’s kids,” and seeing the effects of these points not being implemented, she made up her mind to share these 11 things. Here’s the list:

1. Not giving the child iPads, ever

"All I’m going to say is my kid has a whole world to explore and none of that has to do with being stuck in front of a tablet,” said Teresa.

2. Not giving the child smartphones until high school

Using smartphones too early can steal many things from a child, such as imagination, and spontaneity, and they may even lose touch with nature. Noticing this scenario, Teresa said, "Kids that are younger than that age do not know internet safety to a point where I feel comfortable letting them have free reign of the internet."

3. Teaching them the value of their education

Baby boomers, who are known as loyal workers, were well aware of the true importance of education. And this is what they instilled in their children, at least most of them. Agreeing with this parenting habit, Teresa said, "There are far too many parents that are teaching their kids that education is only linked to financial stability. What I’m going to teach them is this has nothing to do with how much money you’re going to make or how successful you’ll be professionally. But you will still value it, nonetheless."

4. Respect their teachers and treat them well

"Everyone who has gone through a professional degree program and has put in the time and is there, giving you the quality education, deserves some type of attention and deserves to be treated well," said Teresa, who herself is a teacher.

5. Be kind to elderly folks

Courtesy and etiquette are those things that most boomers hardwired into the brains of their kids, so they would grow up to be respectful. "If they’re on public transportation and they’re sitting down and an old lady is standing next to them and there are no other seats available, my child will know to stand up and give that lady his seat," reflected Teresa.

6. Using "Yes Ma'am/Yes Sir"

"It does not matter your age or status in society, as long as they are respecting their pronouns, that’s how we’re gonna be talking to other people," asserted Teresa.

7. Terms of greeting and gratitude

Vintage people revered the idea of respecting other people irrespective of their age, social status, and profession. Sadly, Teresa said, this is not the case with present generations. "Simple greetings and simple terms of gratitude such as 'please', 'thank you' and 'you're welcome' are just not being taught like they used to. I think it’s really sad."

8. Consequences for poor behaviour

Millennials and Gen Xers might call out boomer parents for being too strict with them in their childhoods, but Teresa points out that this was actually good for the children. "If they’re neglecting their schoolwork and not doing what they’re supposed to do, they get their technology taken away. Simple things like this are pretty common sense and I’m not sure why they’re not being done anymore."

9. Respect adult conversations and adult spaces

Boomers liked to draw a boundary line between what is supposed to be an adult interaction and what is not. They did the best thing by teaching their kids to do the same. "They don’t get to interrupt two adults speaking to each other. If they don't learn how to do that as a child they're going to be the most obnoxious adult ever."

10. Cleaning your own mess and participating in chores

And, boomers taught the most important skill – responsibility. "My child is going to put as much work in the house as we are, regardless of whether he’s paying rent out of his own pocket or not. That’s because when my son becomes an adult, I want him to be a partner or a spouse or a roommate that someone is proud to have around."

11. Having fixed bedtime habits

Coming home late, going to raunchy party nights, and spending late nights outdoors; things like these were not in fashion when there were boomers onboard the parenting train. "As long as he is living under my roof as a minor; he’s gonna have some sort of bedtime," said Teresa agreeing with what boomers believed.

