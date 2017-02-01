Survey
How are we?
Take the Survey
A livestream festival for good.
Presented by Pixel, Phone by Google.
Recently on GOOD
-
How NASA’s Otherworldly Discoveries Can Heal Us Here On Earth Human cells and the cosmos have a lot in common
-
How I Learned To Love My Body As A Female Athlete Society can no longer tell me what is and isn’t beautiful ”The idea of what it means to be a beautiful woman has changed for me many times”
-
She Plays, We Win Pictures of young athletes will inspire you to get in the game
-
12 CEOs Who Prove Playing Youth Sports Leads To Greatness These women are titans of their fields in more ways than one Leaders in the boardroom and on the field have a lot in common
-
All-Girls Tackle Football Is Officially A Trend The third league of its kind launches this year Inside the rise of football’s next frontier
-
The 11 Female Athletes You Should Be Following On Instagram Fill your feed with sports inspiration
Live Well. Do Good.
Jenna Bush tweets Dad’s own words on Islam to shame Trump. https://t.co/aaI8KlteGA https://t.co/rdyh8phRDw
Recent
How NASA’s Otherworldly Discoveries Can Heal Us Here On Earth Jenna Bush Tweets Dad’s Own Words On Islam To Shame Trump How I Learned To Love My Body As A Female Athlete She Plays, We Win 12 CEOs Who Prove Playing Youth Sports Leads To Greatness All-Girls Tackle Football Is Officially A Trend The 11 Female Athletes You Should Be Following On Instagram Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Give Up On U.S. Education Just Yet An Overview Of Trump’s Relationship To Diet And Food Policy Watch President Donald Trump Announce Supreme Court Nominee Live The Queen Of England Put In “Very Difficult Position” On Trump’s State Visit Super Bowl Beer Commercial Brilliantly Takes On Immigration Opponents
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.