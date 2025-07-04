Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Study finds 6 traits that are universally cool, no matter where you live in the world

"Don't be shy, trailblazers wanted."

cool people, swag, popular, status, community, friends, success

A cool couple.

Image via Canva - Photo by Pressmaster
Mark Wales
By Mark WalesJul 04, 2025
Mark Wales
See Full Bio

Nothing elevates a person's status like the cool factor. If given the choice, most people would want to be cool, and many think that they are. Now, they may be able to know for sure. thanks to a study conducted on a global scale that answers the question, what makes someone cool?

Participants from across the world were asked a series of questions to find out. Almost 6,000 people from Australia, Chile, China, Germany, India, Mexico, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and the United States weighed in on the cool question.

The research was able to identify six defining traits of cool people: autonomous, adventurous, hedonistic, extroverted, powerful, and open. It's interesting to note that by some standards, attributes of cool people often reflect the same habits of good people—but not all of them. Here are the six "cool" traits:

Autonomous

Autonomous people are very capable, independent persons. They have confidence and make decisive choices. You would consider them to be responsible and self reliant. These are not robots without emotion. They are master life navigators, self driven, and self aware.

Adventurous

 adventurous, ryan gosling, barbie, sunglasses, movies, open-minded, spontaneous, creative Ryan Gosling in the movie Barbie. media0.giphy.com  

Here come the trouble makers? Nope. This is a cooler way to describe curious and spontaneous people. Even creative people can be deemed "adventurous." These are open-minded people looking to make bold and unique choices.

Hedonistic

hedonistic, hedonism, charismatic, joy, pleasure seeking, unlikeable, spontaneous, fire, fire breathingTV series Porlandia.

 

 Giphy 

 

Maybe your first thought about a "hedonistic" person goes to describing someone a bit sexually mischievous. When it comes to cool factor, though, it's more about spontaneous decision making. These are emotionally expressive people living in the moment. They're trying to pull joy into their lives while pleasure seeking and living charismatic, exciting lives. Maybe some find these self involved people a bit unlikeable, but the world still considers them cool.

Extroverted

humor, hulu, fx, adults, comedy, extrovert, outgoing, sociable, energeticTV show Adults.

 

 Giphy 

 

Some people just have that 'life of the party' quality. They're fun and easy to be around. Outgoing, sociable, and comfortable in the spotlight, these energetic go-getters know how to initiate conversation and a good time.

Powerful

powerful, influence, charisma, resourceful, assertive, desired outcomes, abilityBruce Almighty, Jim Carrey

 

 Giphy 

 

Does this mean world leaders and trust fund babies need only apply? These people often have power, but most, if not all, the cool people I've known haven't. Powerful individuals are decisive and strategic. They certainly have an ability to influence the people around them. Cool people excel at persuasion using their charisma. When attempting to shape situations in their favor, being resourceful and assertive helps them win the minds and hearts of their communities.

Open

Maybe the most unexpected quality of cool people is simple openness. Looking through the lens of flexibility, inclusiveness, and non-judgement, these people know how to pull a group of people together. They have the courage to self-examine all while creating space for other people to contribute and feel valued. They are not afraid to change and evolve their personal views when new information is presented, which is a trait recognized today as most definitely cool.

Do you have any or all of these traits? Maybe you have just one or two of them, but still feel you've got swagger. The great thing about traits and habits is they can be cultivated and improved upon, which means you, too, can be cool. And to all the cool people already out there, keep it up. The world loves it.

adventurousautonomousextrovertedhedonisticpowerfulopenqualitiesstudyworldwideuniversaldefining traitscoolstatuslikeablecool people

The Latest

bob dylan, jenna elfman, dharma and greg, tv shows, musicians on tv
Culture

When Bob Dylan 'jammed' with fan Jenna Elfman on a goofy episode of sitcom 'Dharma & Greg'

sweat, security, airport, sweaty, summer, heat
Science & Tech

Sweaty butts are setting off airport security, and here’s why

cool people, swag, popular, status, community, friends, success
Culture

Study finds 6 traits that are universally cool, no matter where you live in the world

prince, dave grohl, foo fighters, concerts, rock stars
Culture

Dave Grohl's strange, hilarious tale of jamming Led Zeppelin with Prince in an empty arena

More For You

green day, oasis, wonderwall, billie joe armstrong, liam gallagher

A fan volunteered to play Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)," but the cameo had a couple curveballs.

Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (left) / Bruce Baker via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (right)

Green Day asked a fan to join them playing guitar on stage. He played 'Wonderwall' instead.

Green Day have developed a very sweet, heart-warming tradition on tour: bringing up fans from the crowd to let them strum the guitar part—and occasionally even sing—during their emotional closer, 1997 ballad "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." But during a gig in Luxepo, Luxembourg on June 30th, 2025, the big moment turned awkward after the fan in question failed to lock in on the chord progression—and then seemingly launched into another '90s acoustic alt-rock classic, Oasis' 1995 hit "Wonderwall." We can’t know exactly what was rushing through their mind that night, but it sure looked like an epic case of onstage trolling—and, regardless, the entire world interpreted it that way.

But let’s back up. In audience footage posted across social media, Armstrong scans the crowd and finds the interested guitarist—though there appears to be some confusion over whether or not they could play the song. "This could go really great," the frontman says. "Or…" After a brief hiccup, the fan starts strumming the primary verse progression: G, C, and D. But when it comes time to switch to an E minor, they get lost and stop, with Armstrong laughing in disbelief ("You told me you could play [the song]!") and telling them the next chord.

Keep ReadingShow less
first-time parenting, motherhood stories, parenting pioneers, friendship goals, mom influencers, parenting support, motherhood isolation, viral tiktok

A young woman talks to someone on her phone

Canva

She was the first mom among her friends—and it changed everything

Becoming a parent is challenging enough, but when you're the first in your social circle to have a child, the difficulty multiplies. Without a built-in support network of friends who've already walked that path, first-time parenting can feel like navigating unknown territory. TikTok creator @thereal.becca recently highlighted these unsung heroes—the "first moms"—and her message deeply resonated online.

In a heartfelt TikTok video that's been viewed by tens of thousands, Becca describes her own experience of early motherhood and the isolation she initially felt. Her baby is just six weeks old, yet she's already keenly aware of the unique challenges and pressures faced by those who lead the way.

Keep ReadingShow less
work, anger, people, etiquette, self-worth, career

If you want to make a good impression, there's one question you should never ask.

Photo by Yogendra Singh on Unsplash

People will hate you the moment they meet you if you ask this one question

There are so many ways to introduce yourself to people, but there’s one question you should never ask when you meet someone for the first time: what do you do?

According to experts, not only is "What do you do?" boring, it’s also rude. What you’re doing when you ask that is telling someone, the moment you meet them, that the only thing you could value them for is their job.

Keep ReadingShow less
grandparent caregiver, single mom support, viral family stories, mary lentz, parenting hacks, family bonds, uplifting news, illinois mayor

Man pushes his granddaughter in a stroller down the sidewalk

Canva

Grandpa steps in when daughter becomes single mom. His next move melts hearts.

Being a single parent to a young child is among the toughest roles anyone can take on. But one Illinois family has shown what it truly means to rally around loved ones and put the "village" concept into action. Mary Lentz, known as @maryinthemiddle on Instagram, recently shared the heartwarming story of how her father stepped up to be the primary caregiver for his granddaughter after Mary's sister became a single mom.

"⚡️ my sister and parents are all around heroes ❤️," Mary wrote in the caption of a touching video. The clip begins with Mary traveling from California back to her hometown. Mary lovingly describes her sister as the family's "spice of life," sharing amusing videos showcasing her spirited personality.

Keep ReadingShow less
tattoo, tattoo stigma, personality traits, scientific study, tattoo history

One out of three Americans have at least one tattoo.

Photo credit: Canva

Science says you’re wrong about a person’s personality based on their tattoos

Picture this scenario: You take your kid to the park to have them run around and play. Naturally, they find a playmate and proceed to have a good time. You find yourself talking to the child’s mom. The conversation goes great and the kids have a good enough time that you arrange a play date for them next week while you both chat again over coffee. That’s when you notice the mom’s tattoo and you catch yourself feeling surprised by it. They don’t seem like a person that would have that tattoo. Then you ask yourself, “Wait, why did I think that?”

A scientific study published in the Journal of Research in Personality found that while people have consistent opinions and impressions about a person’s personality based on their tattoos, they’re incorrect more often than not. Many people still associate tattoos with rebellion, anti-social behavior, free-spiritedness, and being less conscientious when they could just be a responsible fellow parent that you met in the park. That parent-park scenario was hypothetical, but relatable. Heck, based on a 2023 Pew Research Poll, there’s a one out of three chance that you were a tattooed person being psychoanalyzed.

Keep ReadingShow less
peter gabriel, genesis, roadies, pranks, live music

A roadie got naked for a hilarious prank during one of Peter Gabriel's final shows with Genesis.

Photo credit: Unknown photographer via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Zero, Public Domain Dedication, cropped (left) / Photo credit: Canva (Africa images), cropped (right)

During one of Peter Gabriel's final Genesis shows, a roadie got naked for an amazing prank

The 1974 Genesis double-LP, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway, is one of the most ambitious—and, to some, inscrutable—concept albums in rock history, following a character named Rael along a cosmic journey through the shadowy New York City streets, elaborate chambers of 32 doors, surreal cages filled with stalactites and stalagmites, underground rivers, and caves with spooky creatures. It was like a proggy Pilgrim’s Progress as envisioned by Alejandro Jodorowsky.

When it came time to translate that vision to the concert stage, Genesis made a risky choice: debuting the entire 94-minute saga, front to back, with large chunks of the audience likely unfamiliar with the songs. (The first date of the tour, November 20, 1974 in Chicago, occurred two days before The Lamb hit stores.) The visual side of the project was as trippy as the lyrics, including scene-setting projections and a number of bizarre costumes for front man Peter Gabriel—like one particularly grotesque monstrosity, The Slipperman, that drummer Phil Collins later called an "inflatable dick." ("It was all very Spinal Tap," he said in an interview for the album’s 2007 reissue.)

Keep ReadingShow less
ozzy osbourne, t-pain, black sabbath, cover songs, war pigs

Ozzy Osbourne called T-Pain's cover of Black Sabbath's "War Pigs" the best version ever.

Photo credit: Daniel Benavides via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped (left) / Kevin Burkett via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0, cropped (right)

T-Pain reimagined Black Sabbath in what Ozzy Osbourne calls the best 'War Pigs' cover ever

In 2014, T-Pain briefly broke the Internet with his stunning spot on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concerts, the acclaimed music series featuring intimate in-office performances. "I know everybody’s wondering where the Auto-Tune is gonna come from," cracked the R&B/hip-hop artist, referencing the popular pitch-correction software that he’s used on hits like 2005's "I’m Sprung" and 2007's "Buy U a Drank (Shawty Snappin’)." "It’s OK—I’ve got it in my pocket. It’s totally fine…It’s all surgically inserted," he quipped.

Jokes aside, the Tiny Desk showcase was a big moment in T-Pain’s career, proving to naysayers that his use of the ubiquitous Auto-Tune wasn’t some kind of masking technique for lackluster vocals. He went bravely bare-bones during that set, relying solely on his natural, soulful tone and impressively acrobatic technique—and he took the same approach during a 2023 live version of Black Sabbath’s 1970 anti-war heavy-metal protest anthem "War Pigs." If that sounds like an odd pairing of artist and song…well, just click play and see for yourself.

Keep ReadingShow less
marriage, wedding, relationship, husband, wife, couple, healthy relationship, healthy marriage

The best marriages are rooted in one important aspect of relationships. Can you guess what it is?

Photo by One zone Studio on Unsplash

There’s one key aspect to a healthy marriage that can make your relationship last a lifetime

When sharing the secrets to a happy marriage, there’s one golden rule that comes to mind consistently for experts and longstanding couples alike: friendship. Because while love and lust are nice, of course, being real, honest, and true friends with your partner is the most important part of any relationship, particularly a marriage you’d like to see last.

While studying love and relationships during his professorship at Harvard, Dr. Arthur Brooks has shared that the most important kind of love is companionate love. According to the American Psychological Association, companionate love is “characterized by strong feelings of intimacy and affection for another person rather than strong emotional arousal in the other’s presence.” As the Encyclopedia of Social Psychology shares, companionate love is “also known as affectionate love, friendship-based love, or attachment.” While a guest on the podcast The Drive helmed by Peter Attia, MD, Brooks discussed the nature of companionate love and its importance to relationships, adding that “the goal of your marriage is not passion, it's friendship.” You really, actually, have to like each other.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025