Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Harvard psychologist says couples saying these 7 phrases daily deepens trust and romance

Seven phrases lead to “relationship goals.”

relationship tips, love phrases, acts of service, love psychology, communication

Seven phrases could help cement trust and love with your partner.

Photo credit: Canva
Erik Barnes
By Erik BarnesJul 10, 2025
Erik Barnes
See Full Bio

Relationships can be tough to navigate, but are worthwhile when both sides feel fully heard, connected, comfortable, and loved. However, finding and keeping those feelings can be difficult, even for couples that have withstood the test of time. But one Harvard psychologist has studied and found that there are seven different phrases that truly trusting couples say to one another every day to keep their commitment and love alive.

Dr. Cortney Warren recently shared what these seven phrases are and what they mean. These phrases could help build trust in your relationship. She also offers seven non-verbal ways to indicate trust and love to your partner that we’ll go over. Let’s get started.

@drcortneywarren

Feeling that twinge of jealousy or insecurity in your relationship? It happens to all of us, but how you respond can make all the difference. Instead of immediately reacting, try this: pause and ask yourself: What does my reaction to this situation say about me? Is it about fear of being unloved? A belief that you’re “not enough”? Often, our strongest emotional reactions are more about our own insecurities than about our partner’s actions. Taking the time to reflect on your triggers, where they come from, and how you can strengthen your self-esteem can help you communicate with your partner in a healthier, more productive way. This clip is from my recent conversation with Shanenn Bryant on the Top Self Podcast. #SelfAwareness #EmotionalIntelligence #HealthyRelationships #JealousyTriggers #TopSelfPodcast #RelationshipAdvice

1. “I trust you.”

Simple, to the point, and clear. This communicates that you know your partner and that you believe they have your best interest in heart, even if you get into an argument. It also allows them to feel safe making some decisions on both of your behalf.

2. “You see me as I am.”

This not only tells your partner that they know all there is to know about you without fear of hiding parts of yourself, but that you’re comfortable being vulnerable should a difficult subject come up. It communicates that you trust your partner will respond with compassion, not judgment, while implying that they can trust you to do the same in return.

3. “We’ll get through this.”

Arguments, fights, and conflicts happen in even the most solid relationships. However, saying this phrase reinforces that while things still need to be sorted out, there is no intention of breaking the relationship over the disagreement. It allows more open communication and reiterates that it is you and your partner against the problem, not each other.

4. “Go have fun with your friends/Thanks for giving me space!”

If your relationship is solid, time apart shouldn’t be a threat. Alone time is natural and, frankly, healthy. Respecting your partner’s independence in turn respects yours.

5. “I miss you.”

As a counterbalance to the previous phrase, “I miss you” isn’t an indicator of being too clingy unless you’re not offering your partner the trust to have space. It’s just a nice way of saying that you look forward to being together and builds upon that when you reunite, whether it’s after a long business trip or later in the evening after work.

@the_strong_mindset

Did You Know When A Guy Says " I Miss You ". #love #loveyou #lovestory #yourlife #relationship #psychology #lesson #strong #movitation #listen #mind #mindsetcoach #mindsetshift #mindsetmotivation #strongmindset #thestrongmindset #mindset

6. “Let’s make a plan!”

A growing relationship means mutually planning and investing in each other’s futures to further turn “your plans” and “my plans” into “our plans.” This phrase relays to your partner that you want them around for the long haul.

7. “Can we talk?”

Communication issues are one of the primary reasons relationships fail. Asking this simple and direct question accompanied with the previous phrases as foundations in your relationship will allow trust for you to ask and be asked when something troubling occurs with either of you.

While verbal communication is important in sustaining relationships, it’s good to incorporate non-verbal gestures of support, love, and trust, too.

Now, pairing these loving wordless gestures that experts, counselors, and psychologists recommend with the previous seven phrases could help your relationship develop deeper connection and trust.

1. Eye contact

Seeing eye-to-eye literally helps you both see eye-to-eye better when discussing a difficult topic or when you want to express loving attention to your partner.

2. Smile

Smiling is a nonverbal cue to reiterate that your partner’s presence is welcomed and safe. It also reminds your partner that you’re both okay, too.

3. Supportive touch

Caressing a shoulder, a peck on the forehead, holding hands, or a tight hug—any of these and all of these are ways to provide comfort and reassurance along with your words. It could also be a way to indicate your interest in further intimacy.

4. Mirroring

Matching your partner’s posture and pose helps foster connection while also indicating you’re absorbing what they’re verbally communicating to you. So, when you adjust your posture to meet theirs when they’re discussing something important to them, they’ll know you think it’s important, too. On the other end, if you match their relaxed pose, they’ll in turn feel more relaxed, too.

5. Enjoy quiet time together

Being able to enjoy the silence in the same room bolsters feelings of safety and comfort. It shows that you and your partner don’t feel panicked or stressed about the other feeling bored, awkward, and you don't cary the pressure of needing to be entertained/entertaining. Shared silence is precious in a relationship.

6. Handwritten notes

Okay, this might be a cheat technically, but written notes and letters can be left for your partner to find when they wake up after you have left for work early, on the kitchen table, or on a bathroom mirror as ways to express those previous seven phrases. For some people, written communication is much easier for them than speaking, too, so there’s that factor to consider.

@masionoo

Acts of service gets me every time lol #actsofservice #lovelanguage #love #foryou

7. Acts of service

This is a bit of a grab bag as what acts of service are depends on who you are in the relationship with. It could be making them coffee each morning the way they like it so they don’t have to. It could be doing a chore they hate doing. It could be cooking them their favorite food after finding out that they had a long day. These acts remind your partner that they’re known and safe with you.

acts of servicecommitmentcommunicationconnectionintimacylovequiet timerelationshipssupporttrustrelationship tips

The Latest

relationship tips, love phrases, acts of service, love psychology, communication
Health

Harvard psychologist says couples saying these 7 phrases daily deepens trust and romance

underpaid jobs, job market, minimum wage, emt, essential worker
Work & Money

People everywhere agree that these four mission critical professions are shockingly underpaid

japan, science, history, canoe, maritime travel, discovery
History

Scientists crafted a prehistoric canoe, sailed 140 miles, and made a historic discovery

parenting humor, toddler antics, grandparents bond, funny notes, sleepless parenting, cute toddlers, family stories
Past Events

Grandpa gets hilarious early morning surprise when toddler granddaughter arrives with note

More For You

breakfast, nutrition, mental health, physical health, health tips

The "most important meal of the day" is more important than you may realize.

Photo credit: Canva

Scientific study shows that skipping breakfast can be terrible for your mental health

Growing up, you likely heard from parents, teachers, PSAs on TV, and darn near everywhere that breakfast is “the most important meal of the day.” In spite of that, many of us didn’t take that advice to heart and ended up skipping breakfast regularly due to time constraints or just not feeling hungry in the morning. However, a 2025 study found that skipping breakfast doesn’t just impact your hunger, but could impact your mental health.

Researchers from the Hong Kong Youth Epidemiological Study of Mental Health collected data from 3,154 participants aged 15 to 24 from 2019 through 2022, finding that those who skipped breakfast were more impulsive, anxious, and showed signs of depression more often than the participants who ate something every morning. While there are significant cultural differences of what kinds of foods and how much of them are eaten for breakfast, this study on mental health partners with physical health studies that say that eating something shortly after you wake up each morning is typically better than not having anything to eat at all.

Keep ReadingShow less
stem cells, clinical study, teeth pulp, spinal chord, regrow nerves, spinal injuries, money

Great smile and x-ray of a spinal chord

Image via Canva - Photos by Lifestock and mr.suphachai praserdumrongchai

We used to treat wisdom teeth like trash, now they're being used to regrow spinal nerves

The advancements of science over the past decade are pretty mind blowing. One fascinating area is the study of stem cells. Recent research into extracting the stem cells from the pulp of wisdom teeth is showing results that are extremely promising.

You probably know about the enamel of your tooth. Every toothpaste commercial talks about it. Beneath the enamel, at the center core of every tooth, is a pulp of loosely connected tissues. This paste of biological ingredients holds cells capable of behaving like neurons. Scientists have found this pulp fires off electrical signals that could be used to regrow spinal nerves and help patients to walk again.

Keep ReadingShow less
organ transplant, medical achievement, organ donation, feel good stories, perseverence

After 17 years, a man receives a new pair of hands.

Photo credit: Canva

Swiss man walks into a Philadelphia hospital and walks out with two hand transplants

When Switzerland’s Luka Krizanac was 12-years-old, he had a case of strep throat that turned deadly. As a result of mismanagement in his treatment, the strep throat turned into a life-threatening sepsis infection. In order to survive, he had to have his legs and hands amputated. Now, 17 years later, Krizanac gets to shake hands with the surgeon and Philadelphian hospital staff that gave him a successful double hand transplant.

"I started hoping for this as a child," Krizanac told CBS News. While Krizanac was able to walk as a child thanks to prosthetics, there were no prosthetics available or sophisticated enough to replace his hands. Now, as an adult, Krizanac is elated at his ability to text on his phone and hold a water bottle.

Keep ReadingShow less
martial arts, discipline, instructor, documentary, Tribeca Film Festival, social media, teacher, self esteem

Martial arts instructor and student

Image via Canva - Photo by Gerville

Martial arts instructor shows crying student the difference between physical and emotional pain

Martial arts expert and rising social media personality Jason Wilson was teaching another of his regular classes. One of his students started crying and complaining about the physical pain he was experiencing while hitting. Mr. Wilson recognized it was something completely different.

In a short YouTube video, he not only educates the young boy having the intense experience, but he also unites the class with an opportunity to further all of their emotional growth. His firmness and kindness are an incredible mix demonstrating why his videos are quickly growing in notoriety.

Keep ReadingShow less
dinner, health advice, time management, healthy living, eating

What time should you eat dinner?

Photo credit: Canva

Dietitians and health experts say this is the best time to eat your dinner

We eat dinner every day. Sure, breakfast is touted as “the most important meal of the day,” but virtually no one ever skips dinner. Dinner is the meal that evil stepmothers deny children in fairy tales for goodness sake. It’s an important daily staple, but those who want to live a healthy lifestyle often ask not just what to eat for dinner, but when. Even the folks at GQ ponder over this question. Well, the best time to eat dinner might not be a specific time at all.

There are some experts and studies that report the best time to eat dinner is between 5:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. each evening, but that time frame is mostly a broad suggestion aimed at Americans that work a usual nine-to-five job. For instance, the usual dinnertime for people in Spain is past 9:00 P.M. and they’re one of the healthiest nations on Earth. There are also vetted professionals who suggest a different time frame depending on a person’s individual health needs and lifestyle.

Keep ReadingShow less
emotional intelligence, emotionally dumb, therapist, mental health, maturity, listener, self esteem

Wearing a cap of aluminum foil.

Image via Canva - Photo by Aleksandr Kichigin

Are you emotionally dumb? Professional says these 6 signs prove it.

Maybe you see yourself as a fiery personality. You feel a lot. There's a need to express yourself in the hopes of keeping your sanity. Though some call this passion, one professional therapist has some insights into how we manage our emotions and what that says about our emotional maturity.

Jeffrey Meltzer (@therapytothepoint), a licensed therapist and TikTok creator focused on mental health content and awareness, posted a video explaining the '6 signs of Low Emotional Intelligence.' For some people, their actions are almost always dictated by the way they feel. Letting one's feelings determine actions is a risky behavior and sign of low emotional maturity.

Keep ReadingShow less
habits, therapy, happier, happiness, positive solutions, sunshine, feelings

Woman bites a keyboard as another stretches in the sun.

Images via Canva - Photos by Nikada and LuckyImages

10 everyday habits secretly draining your happiness and an expert's simple tips to fix it

General happiness is really important. We're constantly looking for a quick fix solution to make us feel better. But many of us are using tools to aid this endeavor that actually hurt our mental health. A licensed therapist and popular TikTok creator focused on mental health content and awareness, Jeffrey Meltzer (@therapytothepoint), posted a video to talk through the '10 Habits that worsen your mental health.'

He brings up some specific behaviors and activities many of us do on the daily, and explains how damaging they can be to our mental well-being. He gives some basics to the cause and effects of each behavior, too, which is helpful. However, the best part is that he offers actual solutions to the problems.

Keep ReadingShow less
happiest age, aging, happiness, happiest country, altruism

Your location might determine what age you'll be happiest.

Photo credit: Canva

At what age are people usually happiest? Well, it depends on where you live.

Understandably, people want to know at what age you tend to be the happiest so they can plan for it and enjoy as it happens. However, there is disparity among the numerous articles and research that pinpoints a specific age or age range. Some believe that your golden years at age 60 and above are your happiest, others cite mid-30s, or even as late as a person’s 70s. You may know people who claim their 20s were the happiest days of their lives. However, the age that you’ll be the happiest is less of a when question and more of a where.

Many studies have determined that the happiest age depends on where the person lives and has grown up rather than a particular age. Traditionally in the United States, prime happiness peaked at ages 30 and 70 respectively, but that is no longer the case. Given various economic stop-gaps and events such as COVID-19 impacting generations, younger ages are typically more miserable than older folks, achieving more happiness later in their lives compared to Boomers. This is due to American Millennials and generations behind them still struggling with creating careers, affording to have families, and other milestones that were traditionally a part of young adulthood. These things continue to be issues deep into their 30s and even 40s while Americans over the age of 60 are reportedly happier.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025