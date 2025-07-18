Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Add Good to your Google News feed.
Google News Button

Former 'Big Brother' champ hunts down 'stolen' iPad using technology, charm, and instinct

"I think people want to genuinely help each other if they think you’re authentic," Dan Gheesling tells GOOD

dan gheesling, streamer, ipad, youtube, big brother

When Dan Gheesling's iPad went missing, he tried to track it down—and posted the results online.

Photo credit: screenshots from Dan Gheesling YouTube channel
Ryan Reed
By Ryan ReedJul 18, 2025
Ryan Reed
Ryan Reed is a contributing writer for GOOD residing in Knoxville, Tennessee. He has contributed to Rolling Stone, Relix, Revolver, SPIN and The New York Times.
See Full Bio

Dan Gheesling, a former winner on the reality competition show Big Brother, is currently a popular streamer on both Twitch and YouTube. And while he focuses primarily on gaming content, he made a fascinating detour with a June 2025 video titled "My iPad got stolen. This is how I got it back." Throughout the 23-minute clip, Gheesling documents his quest to recover the device, which mysteriously vanished from a local park. His tools: Apple’s "Find My" tracking service, some basic street smarts, and a lot of charm.

The streamer opens the video with a little backstory. "I coach little league baseball," he says. "We have walk-up songs played through the iPad. I left the iPad at the park. I’m like, 'Ah, man, we lost it. The kids don’t have any walk-up songs anymore. My wife like, 'Why don’t you just track it?' I’m like, 'What do you mean, 'track it'?' She goes, 'Look, 'Find my iPad.' I click, 'Find my iPad.' I see a map. I zoom in. It gives me the exact address and location of the iPad, and it’s nowhere near where I live." Unsure of how to proceed, he asked his viewers what to do: "Do I get in my Ford vehicle, drive over to the address, and knock on the door? I don’t know if that’s an acceptable human thing to do or not." Lots of people responded with a "no," and one suggested calling the police. But Gheesling was determined to do his own detective work: "'Give up' is not in my vernacular. How about I just go get it?" ("Remember," he adds elsewhere in a disclaimer: "Do not do what I did in this video.")

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

After a couple days of tracking the iPad’s path—including stops at a Costco, a McDonald’s, and a doctor’s office—he followed "Find My" and drove to a nice-looking neighborhood. Assisted by a friend, who monitored the stream in his car, Gheesling started knocking on doors, communicating his progress through hand signals. He encountered a variety of people, including a guy who "looked like if he were retired from Metallica with, instead of black hair, white hair" and the parent of a couple "broccoli-haired" kids who initially made him suspicious. The reactions weren’t all smooth off the bat, but he eventually seemed to gain everyone’s trust, figuring out that the iPad was likely in a car parked on the street. Gheesling was told where the owner of that vehicle lived, and he kindly approached her apartment, calmly explaining the situation and asking if they could look for the iPad together.

"As she rummaged through her car, her piles of fast-food wrappers, a huge cooler in the trunk with rice sprinkled all around it, she stuck her hand into a mass of plastic grocery bags, and she pulled out [the iPad]." While it's unclear from the video exactly how this person wound up with the device, their verbal exchange seems pleasant, suggesting it was some kind of mistake.

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

GOOD asked Gheesling a few questions, starting with whether or not the experience was frightening at all. "There was a situation when a neighbor was getting, I would say, mildly aggressive with my buddy who was there," he says. "So I just tried to step in and defuse the situation. The way that I do that is to never match the person where they’re at, so if they’re at a 12 or 15 of excitement or aggression, I’m coming in at a 1 or a 2. I'm just trying to get them down to, like, a 9. I’d say that was it."

Gheesling seems to maintain that poised demeanor throughout the video, but that comes naturally to the Michigan native. "Yeah, you have to approach strangers in a calm, measured place," he says. "But also—maybe it’s naive, or maybe it’s not—but I think people want to genuinely help each other if they think you’re authentic and not trying to cause any trouble. Maybe I’m [biased], but people in Michigan are very friendly and often very quick to help, especially a neighbor in need, so I just kind of roll with that."

One of Gheesling’s big takeaways from the video was the kindness of the strangers who helped him—a theme he hopes to explore in future videos. "I normally stream from my office, so it was nice to get out and still know that there’s a lot of really kind people out there and put them on display a little bit—with their permission, of course," he says. "It actually kind of inspired me to do some more IRL streaming for the sole purpose of helping other people. A lot of the time, the stuff I see IRL is really trying to make spectacles of things, so I’m going to keep experimenting with that, and hopefully it goes well."

  - YouTube  www.youtube.com  

 
big brotherdan gheeslingipadyoutubestreamerkindnesskindness of strangersappletechnologyhuman connection

The Latest

integrity, teen hero, inspiring stories, acts of kindness, forgiveness, ethical choices, crime and redemption
Past Events

Teen confronts elderly woman robbed by his father—and her reaction stunned him

Boomers, Gen Z, Gen X, Millennials, respect, viewpoints, community, philosophies
Culture

From Gen Z to Boomers, 4 generations have 4 very different viewpoints of 1 word: respect

dan gheesling, streamer, ipad, youtube, big brother
Culture

Former 'Big Brother' champ hunts down 'stolen' iPad using technology, charm, and instinct

donald trump, chatgpt, artificial intelligence, metaphors, large language models
Science

ChatGPT cannot replace human writers and Donald Trump proves it

More For You

These 5 major habits clearly define Boomers but Gen Z doesn’t want any part of them

Boomers on the front lawn and Gen Z with a coffee

Image via Canva - Photos by theboone and dodotone

These 5 major habits clearly define Boomers but Gen Z doesn’t want any part of them

Every generation has some habits and behaviors that give identity to it. What we eat, use for entertainment, our careers, and what subjects are taboo all tightly connect us to where and when we were born. The Boomer generation has some very strong opinions and values that characterize it. Gen Z doesn't much care to follow in those foot steps.

Boomers were born into the late 40's early 50's. It was a time of national pride and optimism. The United States exited World War 2 with unprecedented economic growth. Americans were focused on raising a family, carving out careers, building a home, and laying down the framework to have a comfortable future.

Keep ReadingShow less
stroke symptoms, teen stroke, boyfriend saves girlfriend, health awareness, inspiring medical story, stroke recovery, timely medical intervention

(L) The girl, Katie Rangel, lying on a hospital bed. (R) Rangel giving an interview after her recovery.

Cover Image Source: YouTube | CBS News

Teen initially ignored symptoms as fatigue—her boyfriend’s insistence to visit hospital saved her from stroke

When 18-year-old Katie Rangel started feeling weakness and numbness in her leg along with dizziness, she brushed it off as mere tiredness. Fortunately, her boyfriend sensed something more serious. His continuous insistence on seeking medical attention ultimately prevented a devastating outcome—a potential lifelong disability from a stroke.

Katie didn't initially think much about her worsening symptoms, but her boyfriend persisted. "He was just saying, 'Should I call 911?' I just remember going into the ambulance and then I think I just kind of blacked out," Katie recalled to CBS News. Paramedics quickly identified that she was having a seizure, rushing her to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine, Texas, where doctors diagnosed her with a stroke.

Keep ReadingShow less
iggy pop, the stooges, crowd surfing, rock history, live music

Iggy Pop may have "invented" crowd surfing in this resurfaced 1970 clip.

Photo credit: screenshot from sturat69 on YouTube

A resurfaced 1970 video captures the historic moment Iggy Pop 'invented' crowd surfing

Back in 1970, Iggy Pop sparked one of the most thrilling and inadvertently hilarious moments in rock history. The singer and provocateur was performing with his raucous proto-punk act The Stooges at the Cincinnati Summer Pop Festival—a major event that also featured giants like Alice Cooper, Traffic, Mountain, Grand Funk Railroad, Bob Seger, and Mott the Hoople, among others. Two songs from The Stooges’ set were filmed and broadcast as part of a locally produced TV special titled Midsummer Rock, documenting what some sources consider the possible invention of crowd surfing.

The whole thing is even more iconic because of the unusual culture clash on display. The special’s buttoned-up presenter, a reportedly 58-year-old TV announcer named Jack Lescoulie, documents this wild stage spectacle with a perplexed but admirably cheerful detachment, as if gazing at an entirely different species. Before the performance even starts, he summarizes his "amaze[ment]" at how the artists conduct themselves: "For instance, when someone says, 'Here’s an act' and announce the act, they may very well tune up for 10 or 15 minutes before they ever play the first number that they’re going to play. And the kids don’t seem to mind. They watch it all and listen to the tune-up, listen to them check speakers."

Keep ReadingShow less
photography, family love, farewell, aging parents, emotional photos, memory, grief

An elderly couple waves good-bye

Canva

Photographer captures parents' goodbyes for 27 years—the last photo is heartbreaking

Saying goodbye to those we love can become a familiar yet poignant routine, filled with quiet affection and silent sorrow. For photographer Deanna Dikeman—known on Instagram as @deannadikeman—documenting these seemingly small moments turned into a profound project that spanned nearly three decades. Starting in 1991, Dikeman captured photos of her parents waving goodbye in their driveway each time she departed their home, creating a powerful visual narrative of family, aging, and love.

The project, informally titled "Leaving and Waving," began almost by accident. Dikeman explained on her website, “I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving.” Gradually, this simple action evolved into a deeply meaningful ritual for both Dikeman and her parents.

Keep ReadingShow less
stellan skarsgard, lunch, lunch breaks, economy, work culture

Stellan Skarsgård took a pay cut to ensure quality meals on set.

Photo credit: Wikimedia Commons/Canva

Stellan Skarsgård puts Norway on blast with a great point about cheap lunches on film sets

When Stellan Skarsgård accepted his lead role in the film Sentimental Value and found out that it was shooting in Norway, he had one condition. In fact, he was willing to take a pay cut and become executive producer of the movie in order to ensure that his wish was granted. He wasn’t going to do the movie unless everyone in the cast and crew was ensured “good lunches” during filming.

The reasoning behind this was due to Skarsgård’s first experience shooting a film in Norway when he was cast in the 1997 production of Insomnia, later remade by Christopher Nolan in 2002. The lunches offered during the shoot were a “loaf of bread, that’s pre-sliced, and a plastic salami” and he “lost eight kilos” during the production. The experience was so horrid to Skarsgård that he promised himself that he’d never live through that again.

Keep ReadingShow less
jack white, cell phones, rock stars, technology, music

After 50 years, Jack White finally has a cell phone.

Photo credit: Raph_PH via Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0, cropped / Photo credit: Canva, Laproid from Pexels, edited (cell phone graphic)

Jack White proudly went 50 years without a cell phone. Then his wife bought him one.

There's always been a noble and endearing quality to Jack White's path of cell-phone abstinence. While the rest of us were doom-scrolling and posting pointless thirst traps, he was probably out there doing something unique and tactile—like hiding vinyl records of his own music inside furniture he upholstered. But it's difficult to exist as an analog beacon in this digital world, with all its mobile street-parking systems and virtual restaurant menus. And after a proud half-century of restraint, the White Stripes mastermind has finally joined the club.

"Well y'all it's either all over for me now or just the beginning," White posted on Instagram, adding several photos of the "lovely 50th birthday present" he received from his "gorgeous and thoughtful" wife, Olivia Jean. "I am now the reluctant owner of a cellular telephone for the first time in my life!" The images are hilarious and museum-worthy, with the rock star holding the device and posing with various expressions: curiosity, confusion, possibly even excitement. Underscoring the past-meets-future theme, he's standing against what appears to be a Norman Rockwell painting. Hats off to everyone involved.

Keep ReadingShow less
beastie boys, gold record, ad-rock, mike-d, conan o'brien

The Beastie Boys smashed their own gold-record plaque and found something strange.

Photo credit: YouTube screenshot from Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast / Photo credit: Canva (graphics)

The Beastie Boys smashed their own gold-record plaque and made a weird, hilarious discovery

The Beastie Boys were musical detectives in many ways, rummaging through pop-culture history in their zig-zagging quest to meld genres (rap, funk, punk, psychedelia, jazz), performance styles (rapping, singing, playing, sampling), and obscure lyrical references that probably only a fraction of their fanbase understood. But in one case, they were sleuths of a different variety—making a strange and hilarious discovery about the nature of gold-record plaques.

During a 2024 episode of the Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend podcast, surviving members Adam "Ad-Rock" Horovitz and Michael "Mike-D" Diamond casually dropped their knowledge, flashing back to a scene "a long time ago" at their L.A. recording studio. "I was smoking the pot," Horovitz recalled. "We had a gold record on the wall. It was our [second album, 1989’s] Paul’s Boutique. And I was looking at it, and it has our label, and I could see that it has, whatever, like nine songs on the one side. [The LP’s A side has eight songs.] I was looking at the actual gold record, and it only had four songs on it. I was like, 'Wait, wait, you guys!'"

Keep ReadingShow less
freddie mercury, queen, cats, pets, rock songs

Freddie Mercury wrote a bouncy—but divisive—Queen song about his beloved cat.

Photo credit: Canva, asalastamayo from pixabay, cropped (left) / Photo credit: Carl Lender via Wikimedia Commons, cropped, Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 (right)

Freddie Mercury's cat inspired this playful Queen song that their drummer 'hates'

With the sheer scale of his adoration, Freddie Mercury put most cat parents to shame. According to Vanity Fair, he eventually lived with 10 total felines—Tom, Jerry, Tiffany, Dorothy, Delilah, Goliath, Lily, Miko, Oscar, and Romeo—who became a crucial part of his life, even inspiring music. For reference, consult the liner notes to the Queen singer's 1985 solo LP, Mr. Bad Guy, which included a dedication to "to my cat Jerry—also Tom, Oscar, and Tiffany, and all the cat lovers across the universe." Making his devotion clear, he added, "screw everybody else!”

The most famous example of that loyalty is the 1991 Queen song "Delilah," named after the titular kitty. The springy little synth-pop tune, which appears on the band's 14th LP, Innuendo, may initially sound like a typical tale of romantic devotion. But then you spot the more specific lyrics, like "You're all claws, and you bite" and "[Y]ou make me slightly mad when you pee all over my Chippendale suite." Most on the nose: the various "meows" halfway through the track, chased by Brian May's processed guitar leads. It's an adorable twist on a traditional love song, but it's still divisive—even within the band that recorded it. Queen drummer Roger Taylor told Classic Rock that he isn't a fan: “I hate 'Delilah,'” he said. “That’s just not me."

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025