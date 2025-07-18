Former 'Big Brother' champ hunts down 'stolen' iPad using technology, charm, and instinct

Dan Gheesling, a former winner on the reality competition show Big Brother, is currently a popular streamer on both Twitch and YouTube. And while he focuses primarily on gaming content, he made a fascinating detour with a June 2025 video titled "My iPad got stolen. This is how I got it back." Throughout the 23-minute clip, Gheesling documents his quest to recover the device, which mysteriously vanished from a local park. His tools: Apple’s "Find My" tracking service, some basic street smarts, and a lot of charm.

The streamer opens the video with a little backstory. "I coach little league baseball," he says. "We have walk-up songs played through the iPad. I left the iPad at the park. I’m like, 'Ah, man, we lost it. The kids don’t have any walk-up songs anymore. My wife like, 'Why don’t you just track it?' I’m like, 'What do you mean, 'track it'?' She goes, 'Look, 'Find my iPad.' I click, 'Find my iPad.' I see a map. I zoom in. It gives me the exact address and location of the iPad, and it’s nowhere near where I live." Unsure of how to proceed, he asked his viewers what to do: "Do I get in my Ford vehicle, drive over to the address, and knock on the door? I don’t know if that’s an acceptable human thing to do or not." Lots of people responded with a "no," and one suggested calling the police. But Gheesling was determined to do his own detective work: "'Give up' is not in my vernacular. How about I just go get it?" ("Remember," he adds elsewhere in a disclaimer: "Do not do what I did in this video.")

- YouTube www.youtube.com

After a couple days of tracking the iPad’s path—including stops at a Costco, a McDonald’s, and a doctor’s office—he followed "Find My" and drove to a nice-looking neighborhood. Assisted by a friend, who monitored the stream in his car, Gheesling started knocking on doors, communicating his progress through hand signals. He encountered a variety of people, including a guy who "looked like if he were retired from Metallica with, instead of black hair, white hair" and the parent of a couple "broccoli-haired" kids who initially made him suspicious. The reactions weren’t all smooth off the bat, but he eventually seemed to gain everyone’s trust, figuring out that the iPad was likely in a car parked on the street. Gheesling was told where the owner of that vehicle lived, and he kindly approached her apartment, calmly explaining the situation and asking if they could look for the iPad together.

"As she rummaged through her car, her piles of fast-food wrappers, a huge cooler in the trunk with rice sprinkled all around it, she stuck her hand into a mass of plastic grocery bags, and she pulled out [the iPad]." While it's unclear from the video exactly how this person wound up with the device, their verbal exchange seems pleasant, suggesting it was some kind of mistake.

- YouTube www.youtube.com

GOOD asked Gheesling a few questions, starting with whether or not the experience was frightening at all. "There was a situation when a neighbor was getting, I would say, mildly aggressive with my buddy who was there," he says. "So I just tried to step in and defuse the situation. The way that I do that is to never match the person where they’re at, so if they’re at a 12 or 15 of excitement or aggression, I’m coming in at a 1 or a 2. I'm just trying to get them down to, like, a 9. I’d say that was it."

Gheesling seems to maintain that poised demeanor throughout the video, but that comes naturally to the Michigan native. "Yeah, you have to approach strangers in a calm, measured place," he says. "But also—maybe it’s naive, or maybe it’s not—but I think people want to genuinely help each other if they think you’re authentic and not trying to cause any trouble. Maybe I’m [biased], but people in Michigan are very friendly and often very quick to help, especially a neighbor in need, so I just kind of roll with that."

One of Gheesling’s big takeaways from the video was the kindness of the strangers who helped him—a theme he hopes to explore in future videos. "I normally stream from my office, so it was nice to get out and still know that there’s a lot of really kind people out there and put them on display a little bit—with their permission, of course," he says. "It actually kind of inspired me to do some more IRL streaming for the sole purpose of helping other people. A lot of the time, the stuff I see IRL is really trying to make spectacles of things, so I’m going to keep experimenting with that, and hopefully it goes well."