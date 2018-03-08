THE GOOD NEWS:

Jimmy Kimmel reminded Trump that he’s paying attention to the wrong ratings.

Conservative media seemed to be overjoyed this week when it was reported that the 90th Academy Awards, on March 4, were the lowest rated since Nielsen started measuring them in 1974. The show’s host, Jimmy Kimmel, has been a vocal critic of the president and the show’s focus on diversity and equality was seen as an affront to conservative values. They seemed to gladly ignore the fact that this decline in awards show view ratings has been going on for years.

Hey @JimmyKimmel,



How does it feel to be responsible for the lowest rated Oscars in history? — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 6, 2018

Related: This years #Oscars look like they'll be the lowest rated of all time. It's almost like people don't want to spend their free time being condescended, lectured & ostracized. I guess people are weird like that.https://t.co/0bizAva7FN https://t.co/7WX5RYnzpr — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) March 5, 2018

Lowest rated Oscars ever. Lost 16% of viewers. All us deplorable racists, sexists, homophobes, Islamphobes tuned out. We elected @realDonaldTrump Our jobs is done. — Wayne Allyn Root (@RealWayneRoot) March 6, 2018

Ratings-obsessed President Trump was so delighted by the news, he took a victory lap on Twitter.

Lowest rated Oscars in HISTORY. Problem is, we don’t have Stars anymore - except your President (just kidding, of course)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 6, 2018

Jimmy Kimmel, however, shot back with a tweet that was both hilarious and true.

Thanks, lowest rated President in HISTORY. https://t.co/E01UgDaZ3T — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) March 6, 2018

According to Gallup, after his first year in office, Trump had the lowest approval ratings of any president since the poll began in 1953. Trump’s first-year approval ratings averaged 38.4%, more than 10 points lower than the second-lowest rated, Bill Clinton, who averaged 49.3% in his first year. According to Gallup, Trump currently holds a 39% approval rating.

A poll by Quinnipiac University released on March 7, shows that American voters think Trump is the worst of the 13 presidents who have held the office since 1945.

On the other hand, compared to his contemporaries, Kimmel seems to be one of the more popular Oscar hosts. An unscientific poll taken by Variety says he’s the second most popular after Ellen DeGeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres 49.26% Jimmy Kimmel 23.88% Seth McFarlane 9.9% Chris Rock 9.37% Neil Patrick Harris 7.48%

Share image by Nicholas Kamm/Getty Images.​