Recently on GOOD
-
Serena Williams responds to backlash about her catsuit by competing in a tutu “The policing of women’s bodies must end.”
-
Sacha Baron Cohen Made O.J. Squirm On ‘Who Is America?’ But Did He Go Too Far? Was it a comedic masterstroke or did he go too far?
-
-
‘Lyndsey’ Shirtless-Shames Men to Reveal Sexist Double Standards Here’s one clever way to fight back against double standards.
-
-
This simple act of kindness filmed on a train is going viral – can you spot what it is? It’s so simple most people can't even see it.
Recent
Sacha Baron Cohen Made O.J. Squirm On ‘Who Is America?’ But Did He Go Too Far? The White House is finally “respecting” John McCain after public shaming from veterans groups ‘Lyndsey’ Shirtless-Shames Men to Reveal Sexist Double Standards Chris Hemsworth's reaction to his daughter wanting a penis deserves a standing ovation This simple act of kindness filmed on a train is going viral – can you spot what it is? Busy Philipps issues a terrific response to another body-shaming troll A 9-Year-Old Cheerleader’s Veteran Dad Wasn’t Able To Help With Her Routine, So A High School Senior Ran To Her Side Did this woman drop the greatest breastfeeding response of all time? 16 Images That Perfectly Capture How Completely Nuts Modern Life Has Become People are dying over this kid's emotional reaction to learning his sister is his half-sister Aretha Franklin's Shade Towards Taylor Swift Belongs In The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame The Best And Worst States To Have A Baby In 2018
Projects
The Long Game The Long Game is a collaboration with Hennessy exploring the impact, benefits, and risks of long-term thinking. What would it look like if our leaders in business, science, politics, and society were willing to risk short-term gratification for long-term social progress? Issue 36: The 2016 GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Bringing the Power of Words to the World #ProjectLiteracy