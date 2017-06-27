Education and Technology:
Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.
Learn More

Education and Technology:

Microsoft Learning Tools is software that helps improve reading skills by reducing visual crowding, highlighting words, and reading text aloud, so students can engage with words in a whole new way.

Learn more
Again?
  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ 
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Rafael Eliassen’s Four Powerful Psychological Life Hacks 
    by Tod Perry
  3. 3 3
    Watch This Little Kid Creatively Beat An NBA Player In 1-On-1
    by Jeremy Repanich
  4. 4 4
    The New Barbies Are The Most Diverse Ever, But One Feature Is Driving People Crazy
    by Penn Collins
  5. 5 5
    Mom Writes Tough-Love Letter to Son, Gets Fame-Bombed, Stays Calm
    by Mike Albo
  6. 6 6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7. 7 7
    A Homophobic Preacher On Campus Was Quickly Shut Down By A Quick-Witted Student
    by Penn Collins
  8. 8 8
    Mother Fears Trumpcare’s Lifetime Caps Will Mean The End For Her Chronically Ill Child 
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    An Interactive Guide to Nutrition and the Human Body
Culture

Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Joe Biden As A Lifeguard

by Tod Perry

June 27, 2017 at 13:05
Copy Link
Joe Biden via Twitter

55 years ago, before he stepped into politics, former Vice President Joe Biden worked another job that helped his community — he was a lifeguard. Back in 1962, the Scranton, Pennsylvania, native took a job in Wilmington, Delaware, to broaden his perspectives on race by working as a lifeguard in a predominantly African-American community. “I wanted to get more involved,” Biden said in a statement. “I’d turn on the television and I’d see and listen to Dr. [Martin Luther] King and others, but I didn’t know any black people. So, I wanted to work here.”

As the only white lifeguard at the Prices Run Pool at the time, Biden says his co-workers “treated me as an equal,” but he learned some valuable lessons that would later shape his views as a politician. On Monday, Biden was honored by the pool he once guarded. Its name was officially changed to the Joseph R. Biden Jr. Aquatic Center. At the ceremony, Biden hopped back onto his old lifeguard station, but this time, he was decked out in a suit and his signature sunglasses. 

Given the fend-for-yourself ethos of the Trump administration, many Twitter users couldn’t help but remember the good ol’ days when Biden looked out for all of America. Biden was instrumental in saving lives through the passage of the Affordable Care Act and with his long-standing efforts to end violence against women. 

Some people just laughed at the idea of a lifeguard in a suit.

While others couldn’t miss the similarity between Biden and Cameron from “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.”

Recently on GOOD
Health

New Study Suggests Artists Have A Big Advantage As They Get Older

It’s never too late to pick up a paintbrush.  by Kate Ryan
Money

Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’ 

“How Republicans are born…” by Tod Perry
Sports

Serena Willams Responds To John McEnroe For Saying She Couldn’t Cut It Against Men

He told NPR that Williams would be ranked 700th in the men’s division by Jeremy Repanich
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
Twitter Can’t Get Enough Of Joe Biden As A Lifeguard
Recent
Revisit The Tweets President Trump Has Published Then Deleted Since Taking Office about 4 hours ago New Study Suggests Artists Have A Big Advantage As They Get Older about 8 hours ago Anti-Tax Advocate Gets Schooled After Tweeting ‘How Republicans Are Born’  about 16 hours ago Serena Willams Responds To John McEnroe For Saying She Couldn’t Cut It Against Men about 21 hours ago Mother Fears Trumpcare’s Lifetime Caps Will Mean The End For Her Chronically Ill Child  about 22 hours ago Race Car Driver Visits The 9-Year-Old Girl Who Sent Him A Worried Letter After His Violent Crash about 22 hours ago Police Chopper Films A Motorcyclist Smashing Car Mirrors, Then Brings Him To Justice about 23 hours ago Sen. Al Franken On Why Trumpcare Is ‘Cruel’  about 23 hours ago Some Schools Still Ban ‘Harry Potter.’ Here’s How They Justify It about 24 hours ago These Animals Figured Out How To Change Their Own DNA 1 day ago What Happened To The Openly Gay Athlete? 1 day ago Dirty Money: What’s Really On Your Cash? 1 day ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers