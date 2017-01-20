Here’s How Twitter Feels About Donald Trump Becoming Our President

Survey
Cancer Survivor Xeni Jardin’s Important Words On The Affordable Care Act ‘I’ll die of care becomes unavailable’
The Affordable Care Act Is More Popular Than Ever Republicans have yet to come up with a suitable replacement
Virtual Women's March Includes Protesters With Disabilities “We are not a peripheral community”
Van Jones Explains How Drug Laws Affect Our Elections ‘I spent my twenties in a drug-infested den of crime and inequity: Yale University’
Obama Just Gave His First Speech Since Leaving White House “This is just a little pit stop”
Marijuana Company Claims Its Weed Will Improve Your Sex Life She calls it sexxpot.
Obama steals spotlight from Trump in first speech since leaving White House. https://t.co/9AwoqJ4F4E https://t.co/1R1Yy0z37J
