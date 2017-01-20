  • Trending
Culture

Here’s How Twitter Feels About Donald Trump Becoming Our President

by Andre Grant

January 20, 2017 at 14:00
Copy Link

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” President Donald Trump told the American people Friday morning. He is now the 45th President of the United States. His inauguration speech was filled with the kind of nationalistic, isolationist rhetoric he stated on the campaign trail. With all that, you may want to turn your head. You may want to divest. You can’t. Not as a form of protest. Not as anything else. 

Luckily, we’ve got Twitter. For all its problems, this is where it excels. It allows us to find the pithiest, most direct stream of broadcast for our nascent thoughts, fears, struggles, anger, and hope. 

Here’s how the Twitterverse is reacting to the first guy from Queens, New York, to ever become POTUS. 

Here’s What Donald Trump Thinks Is Happening

Michael Moore Tells It Like It Is

Paul Ryan Is Coming For Your Health Insurance

The ACLU Is Ready 

Adding Power To That Privilege, Mr. Trump?

Conspiracy Theory

Maybe Betsy DeVos Can Help

Van Jones May Be On To Something

This Is The New America

Where’s Woody When You Need Him?

Michelle’s Not Smiling For Anybody

Ms. Gay Feels Deeply For Hillary Clinton

NASA Reminds Us How Small We Are

Maybe Something Came Up?

Bernie Sanders Hasn’t Given Up

Neither Has Hillary Clinton

Something Definitely Came Up

Did … President Trump Quote Bane?

Climate Change Is Already On The Backburner

From The Mouths Of Babes

Joe Biden Asks You To Never Forget

Because GOOD Won’t

Thank you, former-President Barack Obama.

