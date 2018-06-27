Recently on GOOD
Professional Surfer Morgan Sliff Makes Waves in Male-Dominated Waters She’s advocating for more equality in the sport for female surfers.
Parley and Adidas Join Forces To Turn Ocean Plastic Into Shoes “We will not be able to convince everybody on this planet by presenting scientific evidence. We have to find a catalyst, and that is what these products are that we make: symbols of change.”
Harley-Davidson Is The First Major Casualty In Trump's’ Trade War There’s some irony behind the iconic American motorcycle brand moving its some of its production out of the U.S.
Hank Aaron Says He Wouldn’t Go To The White House Today If He Won A Championship The baseball legend admires today’s athletes for their activism.
Migrant Children At Risk Of Disease Outbreaks, Doctors Say The cramped conditions at detention facilities, combined with the stress of separation from their parents, could weaken the children’s immune systems.
Jerusalem Design Week Highlighted Preservation Of The Ancient City’s Diverse Cultural Heritage The event focused on conservation, historic preservation, and sustainability.
