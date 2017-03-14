  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    Woman Bravely Shows What Losing 110 Pounds Really Looks Like
    by Tod Perry
  2. 2 2
    Boston Mayor Urges Boycott After Gay Veterans Are Banned From St. Patrick's Parade
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Tim Linhart’s Amazing ‘ICEstrument’ Orchestra
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Woman Films ‘Threatening’ Confrontation With Sean Spicer At Apple Store
    by Leo Shvedsky
  5. 5 5
    Veterans Visit White House To Meet With Trump, Got Handed Off To Omarosa
    by Penn Collins
  6. 6 6
    Random Act Of Sport: NFL Reporter Runs 40-Yard Dash While Wearing Heels
    by Penn Collins
  7. 7 7
    Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s Upside Down Flag Pin Seems Oddly Appropriate
    by Tod Perry
  8. 8 8
    Indiana Man Invites Racists To Fund His African Vacation
    by Tod Perry
  9. 9 9
    Four Vietnamese Girls Come Together To Give A Hilarious Response To A Racist Question
    by Tod Perry
Culture

“Harold & Kumar” Actor Reveals The Insanely Racist Roles He's Auditioned For 

by Kate Ryan

March 14, 2017 at 14:05
Copy Link
Images via Twitter

You probably remember Kal Penn from the 2004 hit comedy Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle, in which Penn’s character gets super stoned and, you know, goes to White Castle. His performance (which was absolute perfection by the way) eventually got him recurring spots on House, New Girl, and other big network shows—not to mention Harold & Kumar sequels. But before he landed that breakthrough role, Penn went on lots of auditions—lots of very racist auditions.

On Tuesday, he gave fans a sneak peek into the particular hell he faces as a nonwhite actor, tweeting pictures of appallingly racist scripts he received early in his career. Some of the roles he auditioned for as an Indian-American actor include “Gandhi look-alike,” “snake charmer,” “fire eater,” and “mandala design sand artist.” Yeah, it’s seriously that bad.

It’s doubly shocking when you realize he auditioned for these roles in the early 2000s, which is not nearly long enough ago for us to shrug it off as old school ignorance. He was told (presumably by a casting director) to make his accent “a little more authentic” while reading from scripts in which his character didn’t have a name. Let it sink in that writers actually went out of their way to include lines in which white characters repeatedly mispronounce an Indian character’s name. If you understand the narrative necessity of that, please let me know.  

Check out some of Penn’s tweets below for more horrendous specifics and be glad he kept some photos to share with us now. The only way to fight back against racism in the entertainment industry (not to mention atrocious scriptwriting) is to first acknowledge that it exists.

Recently on GOOD
Food

Our Calculations Prove That This Is How You Solve For Pie

Don’t you just love math by GOOD Food Editors
Trump

Michael Moore’s Ten-Point Plan To Stop Trump 

The largest resistance movement in American history is growing by Tod Perry
Culture

“Namour” Is An Arab-American Milennial’s Coming-Of-Age Story

This new film by Heidi Saman presents a quotidian immigrant narrative by Tasbeeh Herwees
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
This conservative's new 7 point plan for universal healthcare is actually pretty brilliant. https://t.co/bAQenYL4fL https://t.co/L9ycdjstor
“Harold & Kumar” Actor Reveals The Insanely Racist Roles He's Auditioned For 
Recent
A Bold Way To Talk About Debt On The First Date 29 minutes ago Aid Workers Can Make A Surprising Amount Of Money—If They Work For ‘Danger Pay’ 34 minutes ago Trust Your Gut 34 minutes ago “Harold & Kumar” Actor Reveals The Insanely Racist Roles He's Auditioned For  about 2 hours ago How To Get Someone To Invest In Your Dream about 2 hours ago Fox News’ Shep Smith Has Finally Had It With Kellyanne Conway about 2 hours ago To Be As Safe As Possible, Self-Driving Cars Will Be Programmed To Kill about 2 hours ago Our Calculations Prove That This Is How You Solve For Pie about 2 hours ago Michael Moore’s Ten-Point Plan To Stop Trump  about 4 hours ago “Namour” Is An Arab-American Milennial’s Coming-Of-Age Story about 4 hours ago Politician Denies Writing Tweet That Is Literally Projected Behind Him On Live TV about 4 hours ago Minor League Team Announces ‘Alternative Facts Night,’ Pretending They Won Last Year’s Title about 4 hours ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Subscribe
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Subscribe Terms Privacy Careers