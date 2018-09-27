Recently on GOOD
Kavanaugh allegations inspire Fox News host’s daughters to open up about sexual abuse. Christine Blasey Ford’s courage has created the space for families to discuss sexual assault.
20 powerful photos from the protests in support of Christine Blasey-Ford. Thousands of protestors have gathered in front of the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court.
This Russian Instagram model is using a dangerous tactic to stop manspreading on the subway. She believes that manspreading has been “fought around the world - but hushed up” in Russia.
I have anxiety and these are the thoughts I have. I’m not “crazy.” I have anxiety.
This Republican Senator’s incredible speech on bipartisan responsibility has already been viewed 10 million times. “Holy smokes, Ben. This may be the greatest political speech of our day, in the most unlikely of places. Tell them like it is. Bear responsibility. Take power back. And restore our Republic.”
A third woman just came out with new allegations against Brett Kavanaugh. A third woman has accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, and the allegations are devastating and disturbing.
Kavanaugh and Ford might both be telling the truth. And that says something profoundly troubling about our world.
