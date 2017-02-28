Photo Of Kellyanne Conway Kneeling In Oval Office Takes On Bizarre Life Of Its Own

Immigration, national security, economic policy and protecting every American’s personal dignity. These are the issues at stake every day in the Trump presidency and wear the nation’s political experts have their attention focused with laser precision.

Just kidding.

They’re freaking out about how White House Counsel Kellyanne Conway sits on a couch.

A virtual avalanche of snarky reporters and jaded partisans crashed down on Conway after a series of photos were revealed showing her kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office with her shoes on.

For those invested enough to care, it was explained that Conway was on the couch because she was taking a photo of leaders from historically black colleges who were in the Oval Office for a photo opportunity with President Trump.

And we get it. Conway has said some offensive things and some downright deplorable things, most infamously defending “alternative facts.” But in this case, we have to agree with The Washington Post’s astute political reporter Chris Cilizza, who said the whole “controversy” is “incredibly dumb.”

But that didn’t stop social media from creating some funny versions of the photos, which showed Conway perched on the couch looking at her phone, and a second image of her angling for a shot. One even depicted her taking advantage of the historic summit to capture a particularly elusive Pokemon:

Of course, Republicans took similar shots at President Obama over his fondness for putting his feet up on the presidential desk. Then again, he was the president and that was his desk.