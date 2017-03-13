This weekend, President Donald Trump’s senior advisor, Kellyanne Conway, was back on the TV circuit. She had lowered her public profile since her much maligned “alternative facts” comment in January. Conway’s mission at-hand? Back up Trump’s evidence-free claim that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him at Trump Tower. Unable to defend Trump’s conspiratorial assertions, Conway was stuck with providing an outlandish response to the The County Bergen Record on Sunday.

“What I can say is there are many ways to surveil each other,” Conway told The County Bergen Record. “You can surveil someone through their phones, certainly through their television sets—any number of ways,” she said referencing a recent Wikileaks assertion that the CIA attempted to hack the American public via their television sets. Conway then took things a step further saying, Trump could have been spied on through “microwaves that turn into cameras.”

Investigators better get over and inspect the microwaves at Trump Tower quickly. The House Intelligence Committee set a March 13 deadline for the Department of Justice to provide any evidence that Trump Tower was wiretapped. Since Trump’s allegation over a week ago, an Obama spokesperson denied the charge, FBI Director James Comey has pushed back against it as well, and Trump has failed to prove an ounce of evidence that he was spied upon. Without any evidence, the wiretapping allegation may be chalked up to distraction from Trump’s multiple ties to Russia.

And, of course, Twitter had some hilarious responses to Conway’s fear of home appliances.



