  • Trending
  • Most Read
  • Related
  1. 1 1
    The Chicago Cubs Gave The Most Vilified Fan In Team History A World Series Ring
    by Penn Collins
  2. 2 2
    Capping Off His Brief Political Tenure, Anthony Scaramucci Was Listed As ‘Dead’ By Harvard Law School
    by Penn Collins
  3. 3 3
    Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls
    by Tod Perry
  4. 4 4
    Millions Of Women Face Astonishing Pain When They Have Sex. Why Don’t Their Doctors Take Them Seriously? 
    by Maxwell Williams
  5. 5 5
    Department Of Justice To Investigate Discrimination Against White College Students 
    by Tod Perry
  6. 6 6
    German Man Swims To Work To Beat Traffic
    by Tod Perry
  7. 7 7
    Motivational Posters Of Scaramucci Quotes Are All You Need To Get Through The Week
    by Kate Ryan
  8. 8 8
    Cenk Uygur On Why He Still Debates Conservatives In The Trump Era
    by Eric Pfeiffer
  9. 9 9
    This Prank Revealed The Ignorance Of An Anti-Immigration Hate Group With Just One Photo
    by Penn Collins
The Planet

A Fourth-Grader Made A Convincing Handwritten Pitch Explaining Why NASA Should Hire Him

by Penn Collins

August 4, 2017 at 15:40
Copy Link

NASA recently made waves online with the news that they’re in the market to fill the position of planetary protection officer. While the job title might sound like something ripped from the script of a sci-fi movie, the reality of the position is a little less exciting. The job actually entails ensuring that the stuff we send to outer space is clean and germ-free so humans don’t end up contaminating planets when they land rovers, ships, and such. 

Fourth-grader Jack Davis was one of many to jump at the opportunity based on the title alone. He’ll probably balk at the reality of the job (scrubbing spaceships?), but it’s nice to know he’s at the ready should we ever need to protect our planet from aliens. 

He quickly sent NASA a letter applying for the gig, and, preteen or not, he makes a convincing case for employment. 

Image via millamber/Reddit.

I think we can also add "nice handwriting" to the list of qualifications young Jack has going for him. 

The letter reads: 

“Dear NASA: 

My name is Jack Davis and I would like to apply for the planetary protection officer job. I may be nine but I think I would be fit for the job. One of the reasons is my sister says I am an alien also I have seen almost all the space and alien movies I can see. I have also seen the show Marvel Agents of Shield and hope to see the movie Men in Black. I am great at video games. I am young, so I can learn to think like an Alien. 

Sincerely, 

Jack Davis 

Guardian of the Galaxy

Fourth Grade”

Can we just create a position for this kid? Failing that, NASA, can you ship him a copy of “Men in Black”? Sure, he’s allegedly an alien, according to his (unreliable?) sister, but I say we give this human/alien enigma the benefit of the doubt. 

I mean, he’s more qualified than this “rocket scientist,” right? 

Share image via millamber/Reddit.

Recently on GOOD
Money

NASA Is Hiring A Planetary Protection Officer

Coolest. Job title. Ever.  by Tod Perry
Money

New York Residents Kindly Ask That Hotel Guests Please Close Their Shades Before Having Sex

Residents are subjected to hotel guests’ romps on an almost nightly basis.  by Penn Collins
Trump

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls

One of the lies was about the Boy Scouts. by Tod Perry
Live Well. Do Good.
Features Infographics Projects Issues Menu
The
Daily
GOOD
Sign up to receive the best of GOOD delivered to your inbox each and every weekday
A Fourth-Grader Made A Convincing Handwritten Pitch Explaining Why NASA Should Hire Him
Recent
When Swastikas Started Popping Up In Their City, These Graffiti Artists Came Up With A Creative Solution  about 10 hours ago NASA Is Hiring A Planetary Protection Officer about 11 hours ago New York Residents Kindly Ask That Hotel Guests Please Close Their Shades Before Having Sex 1 day ago Sarah Huckabee Sanders Admits Trump Lied About Two Recent Phone Calls 1 day ago L.A. Rams Owner Under Fire For Funding Channel Dedicated To Trophy Hunting  1 day ago Trump’s Approval Rating Hits A New Low And Probably Won’t Change In The Near Future 1 day ago Racism Is So Bad In This State, The NAACP Is Telling Black People To Avoid It 1 day ago After A Traumatic Injury, One Athlete Refused To Quit And Powered On To Help Others 1 day ago Divisive New Ad ‘The Talk’ Addresses The Conversations Families Have About Racism 1 day ago Department Of Justice To Investigate Discrimination Against White College Students  1 day ago The ‘Feminist’ Tinder Is A Bad Neighbor 2 days ago After Leaving The White House, The Obamas Still Respond To Wedding Invites From The Public 2 days ago
Features
Infographics
Projects
The GOOD 100 Meet the remarkable individuals tackling pressing global issues today. The GOOD Guide to Recycling The objects we discard aren’t trash. They’re a resource. The Local Globalists Meet 17 innovators who are changing our future for the better. Project Literacy Building partnerships for a more literate future.
Issues
Newsletter
About Advertise Contact Shop FAQ Newsletter Terms Privacy Careers