Culture

When Dad Presents These Sisters With The Elf On The Shelf, Things Get Dramatic Very Quickly

by Penn Collins

December 21, 2016 at 9:35
Copy Link

As strange as holiday customs and lore can be, we tend to get used to them pretty quickly if for no other reason than self-interest. Sure, the notion of a large bearded man breaking into your house and eating your baked goods sounds a little freaky out of context, but once you realize that he’s only doing those things so that you can get the toys you wanted, you learn to make your peace with the whole weird phenomenon. 

What makes matters worse is that the whole thing seems to be a marketing scheme by those who own the rights to the bizarre convention.  

Though I happened to miss the ‘Elf on the Shelf’ trend by about a decade, it would seem that even younger kids are still having a hard time with the idea of a diminutive, motionless spy staring at them all day long, moving around the during the wee hours. 

And who could blame them? 

When this dad just takes out the box containing the Elf on the Shelf, two of his girls start to really lose their composure, begging him not to open it. Naturally, the third and youngest sister, influenced by the reactions of the other two, starts to sort of cluelessly freak out even though it doesn’t seem like she knows why. 

I’m with the kids on this one. Not only is the concept a little bizarre, but you can see why the kids are downright terrified when the dad flip open the box for the big reveal – a lifeless elf laying in a jackknifed position. Of course, for the dad, scaring his kids like this is just one more perk of having kids around the holidays, so I’m sure he was loving the whole spectacle, even if his daughters were screaming bloody murder to keep that prying elf out of the house. 

Of course, not every Elf on the Shelf experience has to be a traumatic one. Sometimes, they can be used by father and son to cause a little trouble, as this video demonstrates: 

Recently on GOOD
The Planet

The Climate Change Fight Isn’t All-Or-Nothing 

”The whole angsty, ‘You should feel guilty about things,’ narrative about environmentalism is off” by Carly Schwartz
Communities

GOOD Advice From Good People: Eileen Fisher Shares Her Advice On Balancing Business And Family

Here’s how to strike a balance between work and family by Gabriel Reilich , Andre Grant
Issue 39 Feature Communities

Hillary Clinton’s Biggest Secret—Revealed!

When we failed to elect the notoriously secretive candidate, we lost out on government transparency by Eric Pfeiffer
Women Are Missing In Sport Leadership, And It's Time That Changed 21 minutes ago Duke Suspends Its Star Player After Third Instance Of Tripping An Opposing Player about 2 hours ago Women Are Normalizing Breastfeeding By Turning Selfies Into Colorful Works Of Art  about 3 hours ago Photographer Digitally Removes Tattoos From Portraits Of Ex-Gang Members about 4 hours ago Getting The Best Sleep Of Your Life Is Simpler Than You Think about 4 hours ago Worthy Cause Countdown: This Tiny Colorado Town Needs $759 For Volleyball Equipment about 6 hours ago The Climate Change Fight Isn't All-Or-Nothing  about 7 hours ago GOOD Advice From Good People: Eileen Fisher Shares Her Advice On Balancing Business And Family about 7 hours ago Hillary Clinton's Biggest Secret—Revealed! about 11 hours ago 10 Ways Softball Can Change Your Life about 23 hours ago GOODFest: Bilal Unplugs to Find His Love about 24 hours ago GOODFest: Jon Boogz Will Keep Dancing 'Til You Start Paying Attention 1 day ago
