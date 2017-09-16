  • Trending
  1
    Brock Turner Is Now The Textbook Definition Of The Word ‘Rape’ 
    by Tod Perry
  2
    George Clooney Explained To The Press Why He Has Every Right To Voice His Political Opinions
    by Penn Collins
  3
    9 Nonthreatening Leadership Strategies For Women
    by Sarah Cooper
  4
    Werner Herzog Motivational Posters are the Best Thing on the Internet
    by Laura Feinstein
  5
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Food Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  6
    This Infographic Shows How Only 10 Companies Own All The World’s Brands
    by Kate Ryan
  7
    Johnny Depp Plays Donald Trump in Funny or Die’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie
    by Tod Perry
  8
    This Rare Aerial Video Of North Korea's Pyongyang Paints An Eerie Picture Of The Sprawling Cityscape
    by Penn Collins
  9
    10 Tricks To Appear Smart In Meetings
    by Sarah Cooper
Lifestyle

Children of Gay Parents Tell Us Some of Their Secrets—and They’re Adorable

by Brandon Weber

September 16, 2017 at 10:20


These kids have aspirations like any kids … like “changing gravity,” for example. 

But when it comes to the crucial question “Do you think your family’s unusual?,” the answers come quite easily.

Love is love—and these kids definitely feel loved. Watch:

’Kids of Gay Parents Speak Out’

Update: This article originally appeared on ​January 29, 2016.

Education

Required Viewing: Five Upcoming Films Based On Books Students (And Teachers!) Love

Bookworms and reluctant readers unite! You’ll definitely want to add these novels to your list before they hit the big screen. by Britni Danielle
Sports

ESPN Host Fired For Calling Trump A ‘White Sumpremacist’ Is Back In Her Hosting Chair Like Nothing Happened

The sports channel ended up alienating viewers of all political stripes. by Tasbeeh Herwees
Money

Cryptocurrencies Take A Big Hit After China Ends Exchange Trading

Bitcoin dropped about 40% this month. by Tod Perry
Children of Gay Parents Tell Us Some of Their Secrets—and They’re Adorable
